Chicago Tap Allstars hosts “Winter Wonderland” 

Chicago Tap Allstars, a collective of Tap dance artists and organizations brought together by M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Chicago Tap Theatre, is proud to announce the return of “Winter Wonderland” on Saturday, December 14, at 1 p.m. at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. Martin Luther King Drive. The running time is two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

General admission tickets are $30 with VIP tickets at $75, including a pre-show reception beginning at 12 p.m., featuring coffee from Sip & Savor and sweets from Bittersweet and a special private guided tour of the American National Treasure Reggio “The Hoofer” McLaughlin’s Tap Dance archival museum. Tickets are available at our.show/cta2024, with more information at chicagotaptheatre.com or MADDRhythms.com.

This event also includes some of Chicago’s finest independent Tap dancers, as well as young performers following in their footsteps, including students from Footprints Tap Company, M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tap Academy, Rhythm of the Street Dance Studio, Sammy Dyer School of the Theater and The Senior Hoofers.

“Since the show premiered last December, people have been asking if ‘Winter Wonderland’ was returning,” said M.A.D.D. Artistic Director Bril Barrett. “I am happy to say ‘YES!’ This year’s production has some of the favorite numbers from 2023 and new additions, too.”

“‘Winter Wonderland’ offers a rare opportunity to see young, new and professional Tap dancers on the same stage,” added Chicago Tap Theatre Artistic Director Mark Yonally.

Harris Theatre – Songs of the Season – Uniting Voices – December 14 at 7 p.m.

Celebrate the vibrancy of the winter season and the wonder of young voices coming together with Songs of the Season, featuring Voice of Chicago, Uniting Voices, Chicago’s world-renowned citywide ensemble of high schoolers, and select Neighborhood Choir singers! Songs of the Season is a rousing concert of holiday hits, choral classics and unexpected seasonal tunes. This all-ages performance is a perfect night out with family and friends to celebrate the winter season.

Performance Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, including intermission.

The Harris Theater is located at 205 E. Randolph St. For information, visit harristheaterchicago.org.

Marriott Theatre For Young Audiences presents Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Marriott Theatre For Young Audiences concludes its 2024 children’s theatre season with the beloved fairy tale adventure, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

Full of warmth and humor, this production will melt the hearts of children and grownups alike this holiday season, running through December 29, located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL.

The one-hour musical journey is directed by Laura Rook, with choreography by Associate Artistic Director Katie Johannigman, and musical direction by Nathan Urdangen. Each performance will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the cast.

“What an absolute joy to be able to tell the magical tale of Cinderella during the Holiday season,” said director Rook. “This creative team and star-studded cast full of Marriott superstars is so excited to bring you a production focused on the magic of family, hope, and dreaming the impossible into being POSSIBLE. We can’t wait for folks from all generations to sing along with us, and share a fresh take on a classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical!”

In a bustling kingdom, the announcement of the Prince’s Ball stirs excitement as the royal family hopes he will find a bride. Cinderella, burdened by her stepmother and stepsisters’ demands, dreams of escaping her life of servitude. With a bit of originality, charm, and elegance (and some magical assistance from her Fairy Godmother!), she attends the ball and enchants the Prince but must flee at midnight, leaving behind a glass slipper.

The next day, the Prince searches the kingdom for the slipper’s owner, and possibly true love. And you know the rest.

This production stars Jaeda LaVonne as “Cinderella,” Trey DeLuna as “Prince,” Lillian Castillo as “Fairy Godmother,” among other artists.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” plays most Wednesdays through Sundays at 10 a.m., with select 12:30 p.m. performances. An ASL-interpreted performance will take place on December 21 at 10 a.m. Visit marriotttheatre.com or call 847.634.0200 for the exact schedule.