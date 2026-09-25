CHICAGO STYLE



ADIFF Announces “Black in Latin America” Virtual Film Series



Ten Films Explore the History, Culture and Contemporary Realities of People of African Descent in Latin America

The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) presents “Black in Latin America,” the final program in its 2026 Virtual Film Series, streaming online from September 25 through October 15.

The Chicago Crusader has been supporting the ADIFF for more than 10 years, and we are excited to share this series, which is accessible to those throughout the country.

Bringing together 10 classic and contemporary films, “Black in Latin America” explores the history, culture, identity and contemporary experiences of people of African descent throughout Latin America and across the broader African Diaspora.

An estimated 130 to 150 million people of African descent live in Latin America. Despite their central role in the history, economy and culture of the region, Afro-descendant populations continue to face disparities in poverty, wages, education and representation in leadership and decision-making positions, according to the World Bank Group and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC/CEPAL).

Through fiction and documentary, the series looks at race and identity, migration, displacement, labor, cultural memory, music and resistance across Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Peru, Cuba and Brazil.

“Black in Latin America” Lineup:

Mestizo (Venezuela — Classic) — The son of a white aristocrat and a Black fisherwoman confronts race, class and identity in a Venezuelan coastal community.

La Playa D.C. (Colombia — Classic) — A displaced Afro-Colombian teenager searches Bogotá for his missing brother, while confronting racism and the challenges of urban survival.

Black Mexicans (La Negrada) (Mexico — Classic) — Set among Afro-Mexican communities on Oaxaca’s Costa Chica, this intimate drama brings visibility to Mexico’s often-overlooked Black population.

Sugar Island (Dominican Republic/Spain — Virtual Premiere) — A Dominican-Haitian teenager living in a sugarcane community confronts pregnancy, labor exploitation, displacement and questions of identity.

The Valley of the Black Descendants (Chile) — Afro-Chileans in the Azapa Valley organize to gain official recognition after generations of cultural invisibility.

Susana Baca: Memoria Viva (Belgium/Peru)— A portrait of celebrated singer Susana Baca and her work preserving Afro-Peruvian music and cultural memory.

Kafe Negro: Cuba and the Haitian Revolution (Cuba/Haiti) — An exploration of how the Haitian Revolution, migration and coffee cultivation transformed eastern Cuba.

Quilombo (Brazil — Classic) — Carlos Diegues’ landmark drama recounts the story of Palmares, the legendary community established by Africans who escaped enslavement in colonial Brazil.

Gurumbé: Afro-Andalusian Memories (Spain) — Recovers the largely forgotten African presence in Spain and its cultural legacy, providing important context for the broader Spanish-speaking Atlantic world.

Angels on Diamond Street (USA/Netherlands) — When an undocumented Mexican mother seeks sanctuary in a historic Black Philadelphia church, African American and Latin American communities come together in solidarity.

“There are between 130 and 150 million people of African descent in Latin America, yet their histories and experiences remain largely unknown to many audiences,” says Dr. Reinaldo B. Spech, Co-Founder and Co-Director of ADIFF.

“Cinema gives us an opportunity to see the extraordinary diversity of Black life in the region, while also confronting the inequalities that continue to affect Afro-descendant communities. ‘Black in Latin America’ is about making visible a history and a contemporary reality that are too often overlooked.”

How to Watch & Pricing:

Stream September 25 – October 15, 2026. Virtual All-Access Pass: $45; Single Virtual Ticket: $10.

For information, tickets and access: https://tinyurl.com/y55ruv58.