Edgewater Music Fest Announces Full 2026 Chicago-Centric Music Lineup

The Edgewater Chamber of Commerce announced the full lineup of artists performing at the 2026 Edgewater Music Fest, returning to Broadway from Thorndale Avenue on Friday, August 28, through Sunday, August 30. The neighborhood festival will once again feature more than 30 live performances across two stages, this year, with almost every single band reigning from the forefront of Chicago’s versatile music scene. There will also be a variety of more than 100 local vendors, food and beverage offerings, family-friendly activities and a weekend-long celebration of Chicago’s vibrant music and arts scene.

Newly announced music artists joining the lineup include Neptune’s Core, an alternative indie rock band made up of two sets of sisters; Girl K, indie pop rock artist; North by North, a two-piece garage rock outfit; Flake Michigan, a “no worry rock” group, plus performances by Drag Brunch & Hamburger Mary’s on Saturday and Sunday, and a full list of more highly-praised acts from the Chicago music scene.

“Edgewater Music Fest is, at its heart, a celebration of Chicago’s music community, and this year’s lineup couldn’t be more representative of that,” said Garrett Karp, Executive Director of the Edgewater Chamber of Commerce. “Nearly every single artist performing this year calls Chicago home, making the festival a showcase of the extraordinary talent being created right here in our city. It’s a weekend that celebrates not only incredible live music, but also the neighborhood businesses, restaurants and creative spirit that make Edgewater the place to be.”

Leading this year’s lineup is legendary punk rock outfit Ted Leo & The Pharmacists, joined by acclaimed Chicago multi-hyphenate NNAMDï, beloved indie rock veterans Maps & Atlases, Chicago’s iconic marching ensemble Mucca Pazza and emo favorites Spitalfield.

The full schedule of performances for the three-day street fest can be accessed at edgewatermusicfest.org.

Additional fest programming includes an on-site Record Store and programming area sponsored by Rattleback Records, and Edgewater Music Fest’s Kidz Zone taking place in the parking lot of Broadway Armory, inside the festival footprint. The kids’ area will feature 15+ organizations hosting hands-on activities for kids, teens and families. Activities will include face painting, coloring, games, soccer drills, circus equipment, dance, music lessons and more.

Edgewater Music Fest continues to showcase the neighborhood’s thriving cultural identity, while bringing together residents and visitors for an unforgettable weekend of live music, local businesses and community celebration. Set against the up-and-coming Broadway corridor, the festival highlights everything that makes Edgewater one of Chicago’s most dynamic North Side neighborhoods.

Broadway Armory, a facility operated by the Chicago Park District that houses multiple gymnasiums, a theater, exercise facilities and more, will remain open for its normal operating hours and programming during Edgewater Music Fest. This year, the event’s main stage, at the corner of Broadway and Ardmore, will be named the “Victory Honda Stage” as part of Victory Honda Chicago Northside’s sponsorship of the event.

Edgewater Music Fest supports the Chamber’s broader mission to boost local economic activity and strengthen the business community. Karp notes that after a great first year of the festival in 2025, Edgewater Chamber has been working all year to grow Edgewater Music Fest into a sustainable and profitable initiative that benefits the local business community year-after-year. A suggested $10 entry donation supports the non-profit Edgewater Chamber of Commerce to ensure the festival and other community-focused initiatives can continue for years to come. Gate donations also support CareForReal, a non-profit organization that provides food, clothing and support to low-income residents on Chicago’s North Side.

For more information about Edgewater Music Festival, visit edgewater.org.