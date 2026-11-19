

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras sets Fall programming

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras (CYSO), Chicago’s globally recognized premier youth orchestra, announces an eclectic Fall season, including its signature annual Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert, as well as additional performances showcasing eight orchestral programs ranging from jazz orchestra to chamber music ensembles.

The Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert, titled New Horizons, takes place at Symphony Center’s Orchestra Hall (220 S. Michigan Ave.), on Sunday, November 22, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at CYSO.org.

New Horizons will be conducted by guest conductor Michael Lewanski, and will feature Joseph Schwantner’s New Morning for the World for narrator and orchestra, with text by Martin Luther King, Jr.; John Sibelius’ Violin Concerto op. 47, D minor, Movement I; and the Antonín Dvořák Symphony No.9, op.95, B.178, E minor (“New World Symphony”).

New Morning for the World will be narrated by LaRob K. Rafael, Director of Composer Advancement at American Composers Orchestra. The concert features Aki Santibanez (violin) as the soloist, winner of the CYSO Concerto Competition this year and a senior at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School. CYSO has been presenting its annual Fall concert since its inception in 1947.

CYSO promotes and provides ensemble-focused programming out of a belief in the power of community, with on-site programs offering a wide range of opportunities for young musicians across 13 orchestras.

CYSO offers three types of orchestras: orchestra, steelpan, and jazz, with options for different ages and skill levels within each category. Performances from CYSO’s various orchestras and ensembles round out the Fall season, including:

Debut Orchestra, Prep Strings, Overture Strings Fall Concert at Northwestern University’s Pick-Staiger Concert Hall (50 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston) on Sunday, December 6, at 1:30 p.m. Debut Orchestra is a full orchestra providing middle school and young high school students with their first exposure to high-level full orchestra training.

Preparatory Strings is an intermediate string orchestra providing training to elementary school students who read music and have at least two years of training. Overture Strings provides entry-level string orchestra training to the youngest elementary school-aged student musicians. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, free for children 7 and under, at CYSO.org.

Philharmonic Orchestra and Concert Orchestra Fall concert at Northwestern University’s Pick-Staiger Concert Hall (50 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston) on Sunday, December 6, at 7:00 p.m. CYSO’s advanced ensembles are joined by guest musician, Chicago cimbalom expert Matthew Coley, to perform Kodaly’s Hary Janos Suite, a rhythmically and technically challenging piece. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, free for children 7 and under, at CYSO.org.

Steel Orchestra Fall Concert at Roosevelt University’s Ganz Hall (430 S. Michigan Ave.), on Saturday, December 12, at 3 p.m. CYSO’s Steel Orchestras include four ensembles made up of elementary, middle and high school students.

LaRob K. Rafael, Director of Composer Advancement at America Composers Orchestra.

This is a full-year program that introduces students to music through the steelpan (sometimes called the steel drum), a unique percussion instrument that has its roots in the Caribbean islands and culture of Trinidad and Tobago.

The program focuses on basic music theory, technique, musicianship, building a diverse repertoire, and learning about calypso—the traditional music of Trinidad and Tobago—as well as other musical styles from classical to jazz. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, free for children 7 and under, at CYSO.org.

Harris Theater Pre-Concert Chamber Feature at Harris Theater (205 E. Randolph St.) on Saturday, December 12, at 2:15 p.m. The Symphony Orchestra’s and Philharmonic Orchestra’s Chamber Music Ensembles present an opening performance for ticket holders of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, a special Harris Theater holiday tradition. Tickets start from $40 and are available at harristheaterchicago.org.

Chamberpalooza at Roosevelt University’s Ganz Hall (430 S. Michigan Ave.) on Sunday, December 13, at 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., with a marathon of chamber performances from the Symphony Orchestra’s and the Philharmonic Orchestra’s Chamber Music Ensembles, as well as the Percussion Ensemble. The event is free and open to the public.

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras’ mission is to inspire and cultivate personal excellence through music.

Celebrating 80 years of music-making, CYSO continues to shape generations of young leaders and musicians and is committed to educating, encouraging, and empowering each young musician so that they may pursue personal excellence both on and off stage.

CYSO serves young musicians ages 6-18 in on-site and school-based ensembles and offers community programming reaching audiences of all ages across the Chicago region.

CYSO on-site programs include jazz, steel, string, and symphonic orchestras, as well as chamber music and music composition. Its CYSO@CPS school-based programs and free concerts reach more than 10,000 young people annually.

CYSO is investing in the future of music and the next generation of leaders. CYSO made history as the only orchestra of any kind to have a headlining solo set at Lollapalooza in 2025 and 2026