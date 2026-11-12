CHICAGO STYLE



Levi’s® “Wear Longer Project” Brings Hands-On Style and Skills to Chicago Youth

Levi’s® opened a new flagship store on Michigan Avenue on November 7 and hosted a youth-driven event that morning. The Wear Longer Project offered a free hands-on workshop to high school students from Chicago Youth Programs (CYP), where they learned simple ways to make their own clothes last longer.

Chicago-based fashion designer and creator Ron Louis helped students with techniques that could help them repair, personalize and extend the life of denim clothes that they already own.

Louis has a solid foundation within the Chicago fashion scene and the thriving streetwear industry. He has worked with the late artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection Virgil Abloh; luxury streetwear designer Don C and Chicago artist Kanye West to create aesthetically pleasing garments that have gained national recognition.

Louis was elated to participate in this workshop. “Having the opportunity to share what I do with young people here in Chicago makes this experience especially rewarding. Learning how to repair and customize clothing gives students a creative outlet, but it also gives them practical skills they can use in their everyday lives. I hope they leave knowing they don’t need to be experts to get started. Sometimes all it takes is a needle, thread and a little imagination to turn something old into something that feels entirely their own.”

Research from Levi’s® found that 41 percent of Gen Z (those born roughly in the mid-90s to 2010) have no basic clothing repair knowledge, nearly double the rate of older generations. Another 35 percent say they would keep their clothes longer if they simply knew how to fix them.

The workshop marks the beginning of an ongoing relationship with CYP and reflects Levi’s® broader commitment to equipping the next generation with valuable skills.

Kathy Jackson, Vice President of Donor Relations and Development, Chicago Youth Programs, says:

“At Chicago Youth Programs (CYP), we believe every young person deserves access to meaningful, hands-on learning experiences that inspire creativity, build confidence and develop practical life skills. Opportunities like this partnership with Levi’s allow our students to explore their creativity, discover new interests and learn valuable skills in a fun and supportive environment.

“Community partnerships are essential to our mission; they open doors to experiences and opportunities that our youth might not otherwise have access to. We are grateful to Levi’s for investing in our young people and helping them recognize their potential.

“Our hope is that each student walks away from this experience feeling inspired, empowered, and proud of what they have created, with a greater sense of confidence in their ability to learn, grow, and achieve their goals.”

The Project was launched in January and has reached nearly 90,000 U.S. youth. With the recent expansion to Europe, the initiative brings repair education to life through hands-on learning and also offers free digital resources and community-based workshops.

Alexis Bechtol, Director of Community Affairs, Levi Strauss & Co., adds:

“Levi’s has always believed in making clothes that are built to last, and the Wear Longer Project brings that idea to life in a new way by giving young people the skills to care for and personalize the clothes they already own. We know there’s a real gap in basic repair knowledge among younger generations, so experiences like today’s workshop are especially meaningful. Through our partnership with Ron Louis and CYP, we’re creating an opportunity for students to learn something practical, tap into their creativity and build skills they can carry with them long after they leave the workshop.”

Visit levistrauss.com, click on Our Values in Action and click on Levi’s® Wear Longer Project.