Chicago State men’s basketball signs Matt and Ryan Bewley

Chicago State University Athletics announced today that twin brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley have signed a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year and will join the Cougars men’s basketball program next season.

The brothers, both former 5-star recruits, are 6-foot-9-forwards from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The two last played prep ball in 2020-21 at West Oaks Academy in Orlando before signing with Overtime Elite where they have competed over the last two seasons.

The Bewley’s were the first players to sign with Overtime Elite and, at that time, Matt was ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the 247Sports 2023 recruiting rankings and No. 3 by ESPN and Rivals. Additionally, he was named as the No. 1 power forward in his class by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. Ryan was rated the country’s No. 4 power forward (No. 20 overall) by 247Sports, the No. 6 power forward (No. 12 overall) by ESPN and the No. 4 power forward (No. 16 overall) by Rivals.

“Matt and Ryan are once-in-a-generation-type talents,” said Cougars head men’s basketball coach, Gerald Gillion. “To have two 6-9 guys that are super athletic, can dribble, pass and shoot, and that boast extreme confidence is rare. They are primed to have an immediate impact on a great returning core led by Wesley Cardet and Jahsean Corbett.”

Matt led Overtime Elite in rebounding in his first year, and led the league in offensive rebound percentage at 16.4%. He played in 10 games in his second season, averaging 11.3 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game in the regular season. Matt also added five double-doubles and in the playoffs he helped clinch a series win with 15 points and 15 rebounds with five blocks and three steals.

In his first season on Team Elite, Ryan scored in double figures in eight games and held the highest NRtg (net rating) and defensive rating (DRtg) in the league. In his second season, Ryan averaged 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game during the regular season, while posting two double-doubles in the semifinal playoff round to help his team advance to the championship. He scored in double figures nine times and added six double-figure rebounding outings.

“As a university, we want to continue to show future players that Chicago State is a place where high-level recruits can come and get better,” Gillion added. “In the last two years, we have brought in five nationally-ranked student-athletes, and we are thrilled with where this program is headed.”

