Chicago State makes football history in 44-28 loss to Roosevelt

Chicago State University made history Saturday by taking the field for the first football game in school history, but turnovers and a difficult second quarter spoiled the celebration as Roosevelt University defeated the Cougars 44-28 at SeatGeek Stadium.
Despite the loss, Chicago State showed offensive promise in its debut, producing 387 total yards as quarterback Ashton Pannell passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns.
The Cougars held a 7-3 lead after the first quarter before Roosevelt took control of the game.
Roosevelt opened the scoring with Sean Sample’s 24-yard field goal after a drive that consumed more than seven minutes.
Chicago State answered.
Pannell connected with Develle Barksdale for 12 yards before Michael Dabney Jr. scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, giving the Cougars the first touchdown in program history and a 7-3 advantage.
The game changed dramatically in the second quarter.
Roosevelt quarterback Tony Chahino connected with Jaden Bossie for a 19-yard touchdown and later found Dylan Hendee for a 5-yard score.
Chicago State’s problems were compounded when Keron Pryor returned an interception for a touchdown. Penalties, including a personal foul, also hurt the Cougars as Roosevelt built a 27-14 halftime lead.
Roosevelt continued to apply pressure after halftime.
Bossie broke loose for a 54-yard touchdown run with 11:59 remaining in the third quarter, and Roosevelt added a field goal to extend its advantage.
Chicago State refused to go quietly.
Pannell connected with Mark Harris for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter, cutting Roosevelt’s lead to 37-21.
The Cougars controlled the ball for nearly 10 minutes during the quarter and rushed for 45 yards, but another turnover proved costly. A Chicago State fumble helped set up Roosevelt’s field goal.
Turnovers again hurt the Cougars early in the fourth quarter when Derek Whaley intercepted Pannell at the Chicago State 34-yard line. Chahino took advantage of the short field, finding CJ Hood for a 27-yard touchdown that pushed Roosevelt’s lead to 44-21.
Chicago State responded with one final scoring drive.
Pannell completed a 38-yard pass to Kaymen Coleman before eventually finding Arshawn Powell for a touchdown, producing the final 44-28 margin.
Pannell finished his first game as Chicago State’s quarterback by completing 29 of 40 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Kymari Gray caught two passes for 39 yards and a touchdown, while Dabney scored once on three carries for 10 yards.
Defensively, Armani Itote led Chicago State with 11 total tackles.
Although the Cougars walked away without a victory, Saturday represented a historic milestone for a university building a football program from the ground up.
Chicago State demonstrated an ability to move the football and put points on the board in its debut, but turnovers and penalties gave Roosevelt opportunities that proved too costly to overcome.
For Chicago State, the inaugural season now moves beyond the historic first game and toward the challenge of earning the program’s first victory.
The Cougars travel to Martin, Tennessee, to face UT Martin on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m.