Chicago State Football gets first win in program history

Chicago State football has its first victory.
The Cougars made history Saturday, September 12th with a 78-7 win over Kentucky Christian at SeatGeek Stadium. It was the first football victory in Chicago State history and came during the program’s first season.
Chicago State improved to 1-2 after opening the season with losses to Roosevelt and UT Martin.
This time, the Cougars were in control from the start.
Chicago State scored on its first three possessions and took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. By halftime, the Cougars were ahead 49-7 and well on their way to making history.
Quarterback Ashton Pannell led the Chicago State offense. He completed 22 of 25 passes for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception.
Pannell got the Cougars started with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kymari Gray. Tre’ Hartwell and Chris Edmonds followed with rushing touchdowns.
Chicago State continued to score in the second quarter, adding 28 points.
The defense also made several big plays.
Jayden Earley returned an interception for a touchdown. DeJuan Harris later sacked Kentucky Christian quarterback Xavier Phillips and forced a fumble. Breylon Wyatt recovered the ball, giving Chicago State another chance to score.
Kentucky Christian scored its only touchdown of the game in the second quarter when Phillips connected with Jalen Briscoe on an 18-yard pass.
Chicago State went into halftime with a 49-7 lead. The Cougars did not slow down in the second half. Edmonds scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter to make the score 56-7. Chicago State’s defense kept Kentucky Christian off the scoreboard for the entire second half.
The Cougars added 22 more points in the fourth quarter. Chicago State recorded a safety, and Lesroy Tittle returned an interception for a touchdown. The offense added two more quick touchdowns before the game ended.
Chicago State finished with 580 yards of total offense. The Cougars passed for 406 yards and rushed for 174.
Edmonds had a strong all-around game. He rushed for 52 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. He also caught two passes for 24 yards and another touchdown, giving him four touchdowns in the game.
Gray was Chicago State’s leading receiver with seven catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense also played a major role in the victory. Chicago State forced four turnovers, including three interceptions and one fumble recovery. The Cougars also had three sacks and a safety.
After two losses to start its first season, Chicago State finally has a victory to celebrate.
The 78-7 win will always be remembered as an important moment for the university. It gave the players, coaches and fans their first chance to celebrate a Chicago State football victory.
The Cougars will now look to carry that momentum into their next game against Butler.