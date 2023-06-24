Chicago Southland International Film Festival returns to Governors State University

The Chicago Southland International Film Festival (CSIFF) presented by Governors State University (GSU) will host their second annual Summer Showcase with film screening events on June 29th, July 13th, and August 3rd at 7:00 p.m. in GSU’s F1622 Amphitheater.

The 2023 Summer Showcase includes three feature length films from local filmmakers including Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter directed by Rebecca Halpern and winner of Best of the Fest at the 57th Chicago International Film Festival, Art & Pep directed by GSU alumna Mercedes Kane and winner of the 58th Chicago International Film Festival’s Documentary Audience Choice Award, and Good Guy with a Gun directed by John Mossman. Each screening will be followed by a live Q&A with the filmmakers and subjects from the films.

“We’re thrilled to bring another group of great films to Chicago’s southland and allow our community to meet these talented filmmakers,” said Joshua E. Young, Co-Founder and Programming & Operations Manager of CSIFF

Love, Charlie documents the life and legacy of Chicago chef Charlie Trotter who revolutionized the culinary arts and made Chicago a global culinary destination. Documentary Art & Pep shines a light on the history and lifelong social justice advocacy work of the owners of LGBTQA+ Chicago bar Sidetrack, Art Johnston and Pepe Peña. Good Guy with a Gun, the only fiction film of the screening series, tells the story of a family impacted by Chicago gun violence journeying to rural Illinois only to find themselves further engulfed by American gun culture.

“Governors State University continues to showcase some of the most entertaining and insightful movies the country has to offer, so needless to say, the Chicago Southland is thrilled to host the 2023 Summer Showcase” said Chicago Southland Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO/President Jim Garrett.

More information or to purchase tickets/passes visit www.govst.edu/csiff-summer-showcase, or call the box office at (708) 235-2222.