Chicago Sky’s Elizabeth Williams wins 2023 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award

Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams has been named the recipient of the 2023 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, the WNBA announced. Williams has earned the honor for the first time and joins Swin Cash (2013) as players to win the award with the Sky.

The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award is presented each season to a player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. The award is named for the late Kim Perrot, who helped guide the Houston Comets to their first two WNBA championships before passing away in August 1999 after a seven-month battle with cancer.

“I’m extremely humbled to be named this year’s recipient of the Kim Perrot Sportsmanship award,” said Williams. “Kim displayed the highest level of respect for the game with her competitive nature and willingness to impact her local community as well. Her spirit lives on, and I’m grateful to share this honor with past recipients like Sylvia Fowles, Nneka Ogwumike, Swin Cash, and many others. All of these women demonstrated high levels of resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship on and off the court. It is truly an honor.”

Williams received 15 votes from a national panel of 60 sportswriters and broadcasters. Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins finished second with eight votes. Las Vegas Aces forward Alysha Clark finished third with seven votes, and Atlanta Dream forward Monique Billings and Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb each received five votes.

In her ninth WNBA season and first with the Sky, Williams averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Williams, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, was the 2016 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player and a member of the 2020 WNBA All-Defensive First Team.