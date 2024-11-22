Chicago Sky Land No. 3 Pick in 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery

The Chicago Sky have won the third overall pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft determined in today’s WNBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm held in Bristol, Conn.

The Dallas Wings were awarded the No. 1 overall pick, the Los Angeles Sparks with No. 2 overall and the Washington Mystics with the No. 4 overall pick.

“We are ecstatic to receive another top-four draft pick, along with our No. 10 pick, to build on our roster and create a winning franchise,” Chicago Sky General Manager Jeff Pagliocca said. “As the draft talent pool continues to expand, we look forward to adding exceptional new stars to the Chicago Sky on draft night in April.”

The Sky will now have two 2025 first-round draft picks, including the third overall and a 10th overall pick, a pick acquired from Connecticut in a trade during the 2024 season.

The Sky have drafted at No. 3 five times before. Players selected at No. 3 by the Sky include Kamilla Cardoso (2024), Diamond DeShields (2018), Courtney Vandersloot (2011), Kristi Toliver (2009) and Armintie Herrington (2007). Cardoso was named to the 2024 All-Rookie team as the Sky’s most recent top-three pick, while DeShields ranks 10th in Sky history in points. Vandersloot ranks second in points for the Sky and is the team’s all-time leader in assists, steals and minutes played. DeShields and Vandersloot helped the Sky win their first-ever WNBA Championship in 2021.

This was the first time since 2019 that the Sky have been in the draft lottery. Lottery odds were based on the two-year (2023, 2024) cumulative records of the four teams that did not make the playoffs in 2024. The Sky have a combined record of 31-49 over the past two years and had a 22.7% chance of landing the top pick before the pick swap with Dallas.

The 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm will be held on Monday, April 14.