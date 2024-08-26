Chicago Sky Introduce New Mascot, Skye the Lioness

The Chicago Sky are introducing a new team mascot, Skye the Lioness.

To honor the growth of the game and reflect loyal Sky fan feedback, Skye will usher in a new era with the Chicago Sky. Skye will debut on August 28, 2024 as #00 at the Sky’s home game against the Washington Mystics at Wintrust Arena.

Photos courtesy of the Chicago Sky

The lioness was chosen to embody strength, feminine power, grace, and the courage to overcome obstacles, qualities that the Chicago Sky consistently showcase. A lioness is a fierce female feline that walks the safari with authority, while nurturing the pack and defending against predators. The lioness’ resilience and authority are respected and honored. Lions also have a strong connection to the city of Chicago, as iconic guardians of the Art Institute of Chicago and strong supporters of the Sky’s 2021 championship when they donned Sky jerseys.

Photos courtesy of The Art Institute of Chicago

Look for Skye to appear at events around the city, including at the Art Institute of Chicago, Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, and other iconic Chicago locations. Sky Guy, the team’s mascot since 2006, will share his experience and support Skye through the remainder of the 2024 season. The Chicago Sky will also celebrate Skye with new merchandise in the coming months.

Skye the Lioness was designed by renowned mascot designer Tom Sapp of Real Characters, Inc., known for designing iconic mascots such as the Denver Nuggets’ Rocky and Atlanta Hawks’ Harry. Skye was built by costume designer Randy Carfagno of Randy Carfagno Productions, who built New York Liberty’s Ellie the Elephant. Mascot consultant Jeremy Legg is supporting the project.

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Skye the Lioness to Sky fans this season and deliver on passionate fan requests to create a mascot that fully represents the Chicago Sky,” Tania Haladner, Chicago Sky’s Chief Marketing Officer, said. “At a time of tremendous momentum in the WNBA, we know Skye will connect with fans and create new engagement opportunities throughout Skytown. We thank Tom, Randy, and Jeremy for their excellent design, build, and collaboration. We also appreciate Sky Guy for his years of service and his commitment to sharing his expertise with Skye.”