Chicago Sky announce 2025 season schedule

The Chicago Sky announced its schedule for the 2025 season. The upcoming season marks the 29th season for the WNBA and the 20th season for the Chicago Sky franchise. More information about the WNBA season schedule can be found on the league website.

For the third year in a row, the Sky will begin the regular season on the road. They face Indiana on Saturday, May 17 in Indianapolis. The home opener at Wintrust Arena will be the second game of the season on Thursday, May 22 against New York.

Chicago are 10-9 in season openers all time. This is the first time since 2018 that the Sky and Fever have a season-opener matchup against one another. The Sky won that matchup, 82-64, in Indianapolis. The Sky are 7-8 in road openers all time, having won their last three out of their last four road openers. Indiana is the only team Chicago plays five times this season.

“Every year the anticipation is high when the schedule is released,” Sky Head Coach Tyler Marsh said. “With 44 games on our schedule this season, we have more opportunities to build toward championship contention. Skytown, we promise to give it our all every single night and we will make the city and the fans proud.”

Local and national broadcast games, theme night games at Wintrust Arena and 2025 preseason games will all be announced at a later date.

Expanded Regular Season Schedule

The WNBA has also expanded its schedule in 2025 with each team now playing 44 regular-season games — 22 home games and 22 away games. This will be the most regular-season games thus far in league history. There were 40 total regular-season games in 2024, 36 in 2022, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 22 games in 2020 and 32 games in 2021.

Notable Games and Dates

• This year’s season opener is on May 17. Last year the Sky opened the season on May 15

• The longest home stretch is four games during the month of July

• The longest road trip is four games over late June to early July. That stretch is broken up with a week between the game at Los Angeles on 6/29 and at Minnesota on 7/6

• Chicago will have two back-to-back games — at Washington and against Dallas (July 8-9) and against Phoenix and at Atlanta (June 21-22). The Sky had an equal number of back-to-backs in 2023 also.

• The defending 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty will visit the Sky on May 22 and September 11

• August holds the largest number of home games for the season (8)

• June holds the largest number of away games for the season (6)

The WNBA’s Newest Franchise, The Golden State Valkyries

Debuting for the first time, the Golden State Valkyries will hold the franchise’s first-ever season in the WNBA. The Sky and Valkyries will face off three times this season on June 27, Aug. 1 and Aug. 15. The Valkyries will be playing at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025, the 21st All-Star Game in league history, will be played on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, hosted by the Indiana Fever. This marks the first time the Fever have hosted the showcase. The Kia All-Star Skills Challenge and WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest will be on Friday, July 18. More information about AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 is located online.

2025 Commissioner’s Cup Presented by Coinbase

The reconfigured structure for the WNBA’s in-season tournament that debuted in 2024 will again see each team play a total of five Commissioner’s Cup games, one against each of its in-conference rivals. All 36 games across the league will be played during a period from June 1-17. Chicago will play two Commissioner’s Cup games at home and three on the road. All Commissioner’s Cup games will be a part of the 44-game schedule and will count toward the regular-season win-loss record. The team from each conference with the top record in Commissioner’s Cup games will compete for a $500,000 prize pool in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship presented by Coinbase, which will be played on Tuesday, July 1 at the arena of the team with the best record in Cup play. Coinbase has also committed $120,000 in cryptocurrency, which includes $5,000 for each player on the winning team. The Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty were the most recent Commissioner’s Cup winners in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Ticketing Info

Season ticket plans are nearly sold out, get yourself on the waitlist for 2025 by calling 1-866-SKY-WNBA or emailing [email protected] for more details.