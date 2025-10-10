Chicago shootings in September the lowest in four years

Shootings in Chicago in September dropped to the lowest number in four years, according to statistics released by the Chicago Police Department.

Statistics show there were a total of 148 shootings in the city in September. In the same month last year, there were 221 shootings. In September 2023, there were 234 shootings. In September 2022, there were 296 shootings.

Other crime statistics reported by the CPD:

Crimes have fallen 14 percent year to date and 24 percent month to date. Violent crime is down 22 percent compared to last year, with a 30 percent month to date decline, while property crime has dropped 12 percent over last year and 22 percent month to date.

Citywide there were 41 homicides in September, down 16 percent compared to the 49 homicides last September. In comparison to September 2024, shooting incidents are down 33 percent, with a 35 percent drop in the number of shooting victims.

Since the start of the year, there have been 323 homicides. That’s 127 fewer homicides compared to last year, a 28 percent drop year to date and the lowest since 2014. Compared to last year, there is a 35 percent drop in both shooting incidents and shooting victims.

Through September, the Bureau of Detectives has cleared a total of 229 homicides.

Overall robberies are down 41 percent month to date, with a 34 percent year-to-date decline. Robberies with a firearm have dropped 50 percent in comparison to last September and 43 percent for the year.

Motor vehicle thefts are down 30 percent this month and 26 percent year to date. There is a 32 percent decline in burglaries compared to September 2024, with a 21 percent year to date drop.

This September, transit crimes dropped 11 percent compared to 2024. Month to date, violent crime on the CTA is down 20 percent.

Since the start of the year, the city has recorded 380 vehicular hijackings, down 48 percent compared to this time in 2024. Officers have made 1,162 motor-vehicle-related arrests, including 149 for felony vehicular hijacking.

Officers recovered 1,178 firearms this month—an average of 39 firearms each day—and 8,824 firearms since the start of 2025.