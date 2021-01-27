Chicago School Principals Offer Solution to Safely Reopen Schools

Goal is to Bring Together CTU, CPS and Community

Chicago school principals, assistant principals and school leaders are calling for a school reopening pilot program as a solution to end the standoff and policy conflict between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union on the best way to get students back into actual classrooms.

The Chicago Principals & Administrators Association (CPAA), AFSA Local 2, whose members have been staffing schools in person since the pandemic started last March, today offered the “Returning to an In-person Teaching Environment” plan, also known as the “R.I.T.E.” plan, as an approach to school reopening in the city of Chicago.

“Principals and assistant principals have never left their schools, working daily ensuring the distribution of school-based meals and thousands of laptops and mobile wifi devices to our students and their families,” said CPAA President Troy LaRaviere. “For the last few months, we have been the key people charged with making the district’s in-person learning plan work in our schools. As a result, no group of educators has more insight than us on the best way to open schools, and on the safety and efficacy of the district’s plan.”

According to CPAA, less than 17% of principals and assistant principals surveyed thought the district is prepared and ready to open schools; only 28% of school leaders surveyed thought CPS provided sufficient reopening guidance; and 22% of respondents thought they had adequate staff to reopen.

“We appreciate the concerns of the teachers regarding the safety and instructional efficacy of the district’s plan,” the R.I.T.E. report states. “We also deeply appreciate the district’s push to give students more access to in-person learning. We presume the district sincerely believes its plans will work and, in some schools, they might. However, no matter how sincere the district’s faith in its plans is, we need district officials to understand that their faith does not square with the reality of implementation on the ground in most schools.”

“We salute the district’s goals,” said LaRaviere. “However, their plans are not realistic or safe for most of our schools. Accordingly, we developed a more grounded and practical approach to resuming in-person learning.”

The new three-step plan was developed by CPAA leadership based on input from 377 school leaders, and fine-tuning by more than 30 CPS principals and assistant principals throughout the district. The plan includes: