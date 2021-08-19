Chicago residents must wear masks indoors starting Friday

Starting this Friday, August 20, Chicago residents must wear masks indoors as the city reinstates a mask mandate as the average number of new daily cases of COVID-19 in Chicago surpasses 400. All individuals aged two and over, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask as of Friday while indoors in public settings.

After removing the mask mandate in June following recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago health officials say masks are now required in all indoor public settings. This includes bars and restaurants, gyms, common areas of condos and multi-residential buildings, and private clubs.

Patrons in restaurants can remove their masks when they are actively eating and drinking. Masks can also be removed for certain activities that require their removal, such as beard shaves or facials. Additionally, masks can be removed by employees in settings that are not open to the public, if employees are static and maintaining at least six feet from all other individuals.

The latest mandate also applies to guests visiting the Black Women’s Expo this weekend at McCormick Place. At least 25,000 people are expected to attend the three-day indoor event. Event founder and organizer Merry Green said on WVON that because her event was the only one being held at McCormick Place this weekend, she was granted an even bigger space normally occupied by the Chicago Auto Show. During her conversation with WVON host Perri Small on Tuesday, August 17, Green said she had turned away applicants for booths after all spaces had sold out.