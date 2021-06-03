Chicago reopening: City moving to Phase 5 with rest of Illinois, Mayor Lightfoot says

ABC 7 Chicago

During a Facebook live with Chicago’s top doctor Thursday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will move into the next phase of easing COVID restrictions along with the rest of the state.

Gov. JB Pritzker has previously said Illinois remains on track to fully reopen on June 11. Now Lightfoot is agreeing Chicago can, too.

The mayor previously set a July 4 goal of reopening for the city.

In a statement, the mayor’s office said:

“With COVID-19 metrics at record lows and more than 50% of Chicagoans at least partially vaccinated, the City of Chicago is thrilled to be on track to join the State of Illinois in moving to Phase Five on Friday, June 11th. The move to Phase Five is possible four weeks after reaching the Chicago Bridge Phase because our leading reopening metrics are now in the lower-risk level and continue to decline steadily – giving us confidence that they will continue to move in the right direction. Nearly 15 months after we first shut down the city in response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the move to Phase Five is a momentous occasion and a sign that the vaccine works to stop the spread of COVID-19!

“While Phase Five will bring a broad return to pre-pandemic life, including a lifting of all COVID regulations at businesses, COVID-19 will remain a part of our life. Federal mask mandates, for example, still require masks on public transit, in healthcare settings and in schools. We are continuing to monitor all of our metrics and will keep working hard to get everyone vaccinated – the best way to keep the momentum going and ensure that this reopening is permanent is to get the COVID-19 vaccine! Additional guidance and information on Phase Five will be shared next week.”

Chicago announced an update to the city’s COVID-19 travel order Tuesday with all states now in the yellow tier.

The update means that all travelers can come into Chicago without the need to quarantine or test negative for COVID-19.

This is the first time since the travel order was first issued in July 2020 that no states are on the quarantine list.

“We’re really doing very, very well,” said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Dept. of Public Health. “The vaccine has been performing beautifully here in the real world.”

The update comes as no states are reporting the 15 cases per 100,000 residents threshold for the orange tier, which requires either a negative test or a quarantine upon coming to Chicago.

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated and essential workers are exempt from the order. Other exemptions include travel for medical care, parental shared custody and passing through a state for less than 24 hours.

And that’s not the only good news. Chicago is now averaging 157 daily cases, the lowest number since the early days of the pandemic. That officially puts the city in the “lower risk category.”

“We’re at the best point that we’ve been from COVID since our outbreak began in March 2020,” Arwady said.

The city still recommends not traveling unless you are fully vaccinated.

The updated travel order will take effect on Friday. The order is updated every other Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on ABC 7 Chicago.