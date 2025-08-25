Chicago Public Schools Welcomes Back Students for First Day of School

The symphony of ringing school bells, bouncing backpacks, and excited chatter filled hallways across Chicago Public Schools on Monday, August 18 as students from kindergarten through 12th grade returned for the first day of classes. Preschoolers joined the citywide kickoff, Tuesday, Aug. 19.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Interim CPS Superintendent/CEO Dr. Macquline King greeted students at Mary E. Courtenay Language Arts Center, the Uptown elementary school where Dr. King served as principal from 2013 to 2022. They then went to Austin College and Career Academy High School, one of 16 schools to become a Sustainable Community School this school year.

“This morning, school bells are ringing out across Chicago, calling our young people to a year of learning, new friendships, growth and limitless possibility,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “Our teachers are ready, our classrooms are ready, and the entire city is behind our scholars every step of the way.”

Mayor Johnson, Dr. King, and school leaders met students with big smiles, high fives and words of welcome and encouragement.

“Even after 32 years serving Chicago’s children, the first day of school is magical,” said Interim CPS Superintendent/CEO Dr. Macquline King. “There’s nothing like the energy of students racing through the halls, faces lit up with excitement. It’s a powerful reminder that our work matters as we prepare the next generation of great thinkers and collaborative problem solvers.”

A Summer of Progress

In the months leading up to the first day, CPS invested in students, staff, and school communities to ensure a strong start.

Student and Staff Learning: Several thousand students participated in learning opportunities over the summer – from remediation work to acceleration in courses such as Algebra or middle school camps to explore interests and potential careers, ranging from the culinary world to prelaw. Meanwhile, CPS staff members sharpened their skills with myriad professional development offerings to build leadership skills, strengthen offerings, such as International Baccalaureate programs, and expand access to Advance Placement (AP) courses. More than 900 school leaders met in July for a deep-dive on District goals and 400 new CPS teachers convened for a three-day orientation in August.

Academic Expansion: The District is increasing access to dual language and world language programs, expanding the Sustainable Community School Model from 20 to 36 schools, and piloting new K–12 literacy, math, STEM, and computer science initiatives across many District schools. The District is also implementing an updated arts education plan that promises to improve the quality of arts programming – and better monitor arts education – across the District.

Community Support: District, school teams and Chicago Board of Education Members joined back-to-school events, distributed thousands of backpacks and school supplies, offered free immunizations and physicals, and connected families with community resources.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I want to thank our families, educators, and school leaders for everything they do to support our students,” said Sean B. Harden, President, Chicago Board of Education. “We are committed to making this school year one that focuses on academic growth, amplifies student voice, and strengthens community connections. It’s going to be a great year!”

Early Learning

CPS offers free, full-day preschool for all four-year-olds and some free half-day programs for three-year-olds. Nearly 90 percent of CPS preschools meet the state’s Gold Circle of Quality, with the remaining earning the silver and bronze awards. All sites meet federal, state and local education standards.

The District continues to deliver on its commitment to equity and academic excellence with strong progress across key indicators for students in preschool through second grade and attracting significant interest with 13,500 families submitting applications for pre-K programs.

“Early learning is one of the most important ways to set up a child for success later in life and we believe all children deserve the same opportunity for that head start,” said Leslie Mckinily, CPS’ Chief of Early Childhood Education. “The District is committed to showing what a public school district can and should offer to prepare our youngest students for a lifetime of joyful learning and educational achievement.”

College and Career

The District’s efforts to bolster post-secondary success include the unique Chicago Roadmap partnership with City Colleges of Chicago that offers CPS students access to free college-level courses. In 2024-25, 6,600 CPS students earned 66,000 college credits, including more than 200 members of the Class of 2025 who earned their associate degree along with their high school diploma.

“We have been working to expand partnerships with postsecondary institutions and skilled trades to help high school students increase access and experience with real-world skills and make connections with our area’s strongest employers,” said CPS’ Chief of College and Career Success Megan Hougard. “Our goal is to ensure that our graduates leave the District with every opportunity possible to succeed in life, even after they leave our classrooms.”

The District will also focus on increasing pathways to high wage, high-demand careers through career-connected and work-based learning with labor and industry partners. In all, more than 10,000 students last school year participated in training programs, including more than 1400 internships, career readiness workshops,and field trips to explore various skilled trades.

Staffing

The District is starting this year with the lowest number of vacancies in recent history for teachers and education support personnel, a result of a comprehensive and innovative recruitment and retention strategies under the Teach Chicago program.

“Through Teach Chicago, we have not only brought hundreds of talented educators into our schools, but we’ve also worked to ensure that our teaching force better reflects the diversity of the students we serve,” said Chief Talent Officer Ben Felton. “By reducing teacher vacancies, especially in schools and subject areas that support our most vulnerable students, we are making sure more students have access to qualified, licensed teachers who can provide the high-quality education they deserve.”

CPS is now standing at 2.46 percent teacher vacancy rate compared to last year’s more than 4.4 percent vacancy rate, and a 44 percent reduction in teacher vacancies. Similarly, the District is starting with a historically low vacancy rate for education support personnel (ESP) or non-teacher school-based employees, now at 3.05 percent, down from 6.9 percent, a 56 percent reduction of ESP vacancies.

Additionally, CPS continues to make significant progress in improving representation in the classroom and teacher diversity. For the first time in more than a decade, a majority of CPS’ new teachers are Black or Latinx, 51 percent overall, up from 49 percent last year and 33 percent in 2017.

Transportation & Facilities

CPS will continue to prioritize yellow bus service for students with disabilities and those living in temporary housing, while piloting new hub stops and adjusted bell times to increase efficiency.

The District is also the first K–12 system in the nation to earn Gold Certification from the Healthy Green Schools & Colleges program. Summer capital projects brought renovated athletic facilities, improved schoolyards and gardens, and major building upgrades—like George Washington Carver Elementary’s move from three separate buildings to one modernized campus.

Equitable Funding

The District is approaching its August 29 deadline to adopt a balanced budget. Interim Superintendent/CEO Dr. King and the CPS leadership team have worked over the summer to address and close a $734 million deficit, finding revenue as well as efficiencies in areas that will have the least impact on classrooms and students. The draft FY26 budget, posted on the CPS website, will go to the Chicago Board of Education August 28 for review and approval.

The Children First Fund (CFF), the District’s philanthropic arm, plays a key role in the District’s long-term revenue development by connecting CPS with corporate, foundation, and community partners. Through strategic partnerships and charitable giving, CFF helps advance student success and promote equity across the District.

“Ultimately, the foundation supports the CPS mission by connecting community partners with schools to give students what they need to thrive,” said Rebecca Clarkin, Executive Director of the Children First Fund. “We focus on building strong partnerships and making sure resources reach the students, families, and schools where they can make the greatest impact.”