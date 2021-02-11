Chicago Public Schools to reopen with teachers, staff and students returning in phases

By Patrick Forrest

Chicago Public Schools have taken another step towards reopening with a reported tentative agreement with the Chicago Teachers’ Union. The deal comes after schools were originally scheduled to reopen February 1st for in person instruction for Pre-K and special education students.

In-class study began today, Thursday, February 11, 2021, with Pre-kindergarten and cluster staff and students returning. The parents continue to have the option of remote learning. Approximately 3,200 of those students briefly returned last month, but then stopped amid the escalating fight with the union, which voted to continue remote teaching and rejected the district’s plans.

Under the new agreement, K through 5th grade teachers and staff return February 22 with students returning March 1. Teachers and staff for grades 6th through 8th grade return March 1 followed by the students on March 8.

“This tentative agreement marks an important milestone for our communities, our families, and most importantly for our children, ensuring that our schools are both safe and that everyone’s lived experiences are respected and heard,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement.

“It also marks a momentous step forward in our citywide journey of renewal and recovery which has us fighting even harder to provide our kids the education, and resources they deserve to learn, grow, and pursue their dreams,”

The multi week tension between the mayor and teachers’ had began to gain national attention as federal officials began to push for schools to find a safe way to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have to have fewer people in the classroom,” Biden said. “You have to have ventilation systems that have been reworked. Our CDC commissioner is gonna be coming out with science-based judgement within I think as early as Wednesday as to lay out what the minimum requirements are.”

Despite the deal being in place, Teachers’ Union president Jesse Sharkey made clear that this is not a positive from his point of view and that the length of the standoff should remain as a mark against the administration’s legacy.

“Let me be clear. This plan is not what any of us deserve. Not us. Not our students. Not their families,” Sharkey said. “The fact that CPS could not delay reopening a few short weeks to ramp up vaccinations and preparations in schools is a disgrace. Yet the mayor and CPS leadership were willing to do even further harm to our school district to maintain that posture. That’s how much they care about real safety for students, their families and the educators and school staff who support them.”

Sharkey continues, “This agreement represents where we should have started months ago, not where this has landed. That is a stain on the record of their administration. In a humane system, we would have used this as a beginning to build out real equity for school communities that had been starved of resources and equity decades before the pandemic hit.”

The CTU also overwhelmingly passed a second motion that was moved from the floor stating that the CTU House of Delegates has no confidence in the mayor and the leadership of the Chicago Public Schools.

“For every CPS school community, the right to a safe workplace is intertwined with every parent’s right to a safe school for their child,” the union said in a statement. “The proposed framework represents the absolute limit to which CPS is willing to go to guarantee a minimum number of guardrails for any semblance of safety in schools.”

Delegates’ vote of no confidence tonight reflects their disgust that it has taken almost a year of effort just to extract the most basic enforceable safety guarantees from a school district with a dismal record of broken promises.

Additional protest by CPS students calling for a safe return to schools as well as additional mental health resources for students and staff gained additional attention following accusations of a nearly violent incident when an identified male attempted to strike the youth with his vehicle.

The students, who were outside of the home of CPS CEO Janice Jackson at the time, state that the unidentified driver confronted them and returned to his vehicle where he proceeded to accelerate toward the minors destroying phones and backpacks as they dove out of harm’s way.

“Chi Student Pandemic Response would like for the public acknowledgement and denouncement of the stated incident by Janice Jackson. As well as proactive engagement w youth organizers to help develop desired changes within CPS,” the student group said in a statement. “Janice Jackson didn’t come out to see if we were okay, nor addressed the situation, nor has she addressed any of our concerns or demands.”

At Crusader press time, the students had not yet received any public acknowledgement of any kind of the incident.