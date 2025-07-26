Chicago Public Schools releases School-Level Budgets for FY2026

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SY 2025–26 School Budgets Focus on Meeting Student Needs

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) on Friday, July 18, posted individual Fiscal Year 2026 school budgets that demonstrate the District’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing students and school needs. Overall, CPS has maintained total school funding at a consistent level across the District when compared with the previous school year. While the aggregate funding has remained whole, adjustments to individual school budgets have been made to reflect shifts in student enrollment, updates to academic programming, and the evolving needs of each school community. The final posted school budgets annually precede the development of a final District balanced budget which is slated to go to the Chicago Board of Education for approval in August this year.

“The District has a fundamental responsibility to deliver an excellent education to every student while being a responsible steward of public funds,” said Interim Superintendent/CEO Dr. Macquline King. “The individual school budgets released today reflect our commitment to equity, transparency, and student-centered decision making.”

CPS has engaged school leaders around staffing adjustments that are designed to ensure that every student across the District receives the appropriate level of support and services. These changes ensure that resources are distributed equitably and invested where they are needed most, allowing schools to effectively support their students based on current circumstances and priorities.

In 2024, CPS shifted from a student-based budgeting model to a needs-based approach that strengthens the District’s commitment to equity, and ensures that all schools receive the support they need. The needs-based budgeting model is designed to ensure that every school is equipped with the foundational staff and resources necessary to support student success and recognizes that schools face unique challenges and require varying levels of support. In addition to a guaranteed baseline of funding for all schools, CPS allocates additional resources based on specific student needs and school programs, including services for English Learners, students with disabilities, and those requiring social and emotional support. This approach reflects the District’s commitment to investing in every student and addressing systemic inequities across the school system.

Any changes to individual school budgets are the result of shifts in student enrollment, programming, and specific school needs. In particular, adjustments related to special education staffing are based on the actual and current needs of students with disabilities, and are aligned with state law. These changes are made in close coordination with school leaders and are grounded in our obligation to ensure that every student receives the appropriate level of support and services. CPS will continue to prioritize transparency and collaboration as the District works to provide all students with the high-quality education they deserve.

A Balanced Budget Required by August

While the budgets provided to schools in May and approved by Local School Councils in June maintain overall levels of funding, CPS is still working to close a $734 million budget deficit before bringing a balanced Fiscal Year 2026 budget to the Board for approval in August. Despite this financial challenge, the goal of the District remains protecting the current funding provided in the posted school budgets.

By law, CPS must adopt a balanced budget by August 29. With just seven weeks until this deadline, Interim Superintendent/CEO King and the CPS leadership team continue to work closely with the Board, labor partners, and elected officials to address this shortfall and finalize a sustainable financial plan.