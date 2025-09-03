Chicago Public Schools Extend Chicago Connected Program For 2025–26 School Year

The City of Chicago and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) are extending the groundbreaking Chicago Connected program for the 2025–2026 school year, ensuring that more than 40,000 CPS students continue to have access to free, high-speed internet at home. The extension is made possible through renewed funding from the City of Chicago and reaffirms the administration’s commitment to digital equity and educational access for all.

Originally launched in 2020, Chicago Connected has provided reliable home internet access to more than 200,000 CPS students over the past five years, bridging the digital divide and supporting learning in and beyond the classroom. The program offers no-cost broadband or hotspot service to eligible families, helping students stay engaged, complete homework, and access vital online resources.

“No student in Chicago should fall behind because they can’t log on,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “This investment in Chicago Connected ensures that students have the tools they need to thrive. It’s about equity, opportunity, and making good on our promise to support every child in every neighborhood.”

The Mayor’s new funding for the upcoming school year will provide up to 1,200 cellular smartphones to CPS students in Temporary Living Situations (STLS) program who are listed as “unaccompanied youth.” This population of students, living without parents or guardians, is considered the most at-risk subset of STLS students. These smartphones are a critical resource, providing readily available internet access, daily survival applications, and a vital means of communication.

“Chicago Connected has become an essential support system for CPS students,” said CPS Interim Supt/CEO Dr. Macquline King. “We’re grateful to the City of Chicago for helping us keep this lifeline open for families as we begin the new school year.”

Launched in 2020, Chicago Connected is one of the largest and longest-lasting efforts in the nation to close the digital divide for K–12 students. The program provides free, high-speed internet to eligible CPS families, which was formerly provided through partnerships with local internet providers and community organizations but has now been sustained through CPS’s partnership with the City of Chicago. Learn more at cps.edu/chicagoconnected.