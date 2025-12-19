PUBLIC NOTICE is given to all persons in Chicago, Cook County, Illinois, that a public hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 23, at 9:00 am at Grant AME Church, 4017 S. Drexel, Chicago, IL 60653. The hearing aims to inform the Bronzeville, Chicago community about the relocation of Williams Youth Services – Chatham Academy High School, currently located at 9035 S. Langley, Chicago, IL 60619.

Since our establishment in 1997, Youth Connection Charter School has played an integral role in shaping the educational landscape of Chicago. Our roots extend even further, with the community-based agencies comprising our network, some having been in existence since 1979. We are dedicated to serving students aged 16 to 21 years seeking to earn a high school diploma. A Level-One high school (CPS SQRP), Youth Connection Charter School advocates, develops, and provides high-quality education to students at-risk and off-track, meeting the individual needs of students through programs committed to academic excellence, human development, cultural enrichment, and social equity.

Youth Connection Charter School prepares students for quality life experiences, technological literacy, graduation, vocational and post-secondary education, and competitive employment.