“An Enemy of the People,” directed by Ron OJ Parson, is new theater’s inaugural production

The Chicago premiere of Amy Herzog’s new version of Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People,” directed by TimeLine Company Member Ron OJ Parson, is the long-awaited inaugural production at TimeLine Theatre’s new home at 5035 N. Broadway in Chicago. Performances run through June 14. For tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com.

Herzog’s thunderous new version of Ibsen’s historic masterwork, the Tony Award-nominated talk of Broadway last season, brings a 144-year-old literary classic forward to today, speaking directly to our times about what it means when citizens stand up to power.

When a respected doctor in small-town Norway makes a deadly discovery that threatens the health of the entire village, he raises the alarm. But as local leaders—including his brother, the mayor—scramble to protect their own interests, the truth becomes inconvenient, and the doctor finds himself the target of the very community he’s trying to protect. Winner of the 2024 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation, this vibrant new version of “An Enemy of the People” asks: what happens when doing the right thing means losing everything?

The play premiered on Broadway in March 2024 in a star-studded and headline-grabbing production directed by Sam Gold and featuring Jeremy Strong (Succession) and Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos). The New York Times called it “crackling and persuasive.” Further, “An Enemy of the People” has also been called “a rousing adaptation of a story that carries a discomforting contemporary relevance,” The Guardian.

To inaugurate its new Uptown home, TimeLine’s eight-person cast features five TimeLine Company Members: Will Allan as Dr. Thomas Stockmann; Behzad Dabu as Peter Stockmann; Charles Andrew Gardner as Captain Horster, Anish Jethmalani as Aslaksen and David Parkes as Morten Kiil. Rounding out the cast are Kenneth Hamilton as Billing; Grayson Kennedy as Hovstad and Campbell Krausen as Petra Stockmann, all making their TimeLine debuts.

Deeply Rooted Theater Company’s new building rendering. (Photo credit. Deeply Rooted Dance Theater.)

“Capping off our 29th season, we’re celebrating an incredible milestone with “An Enemy of the People” as the inaugural production in our new home in Uptown,” said TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers. “This fresh adaptation of a classic play is a timely and powerful story to christen our new theatre. Its tale of speaking truth to power and risking everything to bring the facts to light feels incredibly resonant in this moment. And we’ve assembled a stellar team of artists to bring it to life, including five TimeLine Company Members—the most who have appeared together at any point in the past decade. With this provocative play and knockout cast, we’re proud to embark on TimeLine’s thrilling next chapter.”