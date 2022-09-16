Chicago Pre-College Science & Engineering Program offers free, highly engaging math and science programs sign up at Kenwood Academy this Saturday

80% of ChiS&E students pursue college majors in science, computer science and engineering
Kenya Brathwaite was a member of the inaugural kindergarten class to participate in the Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering Program (ChiS&E) and graduated from high school this spring. Today, the Morgan State University freshman is a biology major who plans to become a veterinarian. She says what the program gave her was a knowledge base that helped her feel comfortable with math and science. She began the program while at John J. Pershing Magnet School and graduated from the Chicago High School for the Arts. At each school she attended the program was available to her, including Burnham Science Academy and the Robert A. Black Magnet School.
After 10 years of preparing historically underrepresented African American and Latino students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), 80% of the graduating seniors who participated in the program are now pursuing a secondary education in computer science, engineering or science just like Brathwaite.
Brathwaite says when some of her friends in the program dropped out, she considered it as well, but she was determined to stay with it, and her mom was there as well supporting her. ChiS&E is free to participants with the only requirement being that a parent must participate with their child. “She always said I’d be happy with the results if I stuck with it,” says Braithwaite.
Eberardo Cazares began the ChiS&E program as a first grader when sessions were held at the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI). He particularly remembers experiments they conducted that tested the electrical properties of fruit. Now a freshman at Wilber Wright College the mechanical engineering major is interested in both cars and computers. He got involved after taking home a flyer to his parents who encouraged him to participate.
“My parents kept me motivated and we had a lot of fun attending the program together,” Cazares says. He remembers learning a lot about problem solving and because of his parents involvement they all made new friends that he’s connected to even today. Cazares admits to having some initial reservations about an engineering major, but he knows the network of teachers, family and friends he made in the program are there to support him. And he encourages others to get involved with ChiS&E as well. “The program offers you an opportunity to meet other students with similar interests while being exposed to colleges and universities,” he concludes.
Over 90% of ChiS&E’s students surveyed said the program had a positive impact on their educational journey. And during their final year of high school, the graduating seniors were enrolled in advanced math and science courses, with many in pre-calculus, calculus, and AP calculus, and a good number in AP physics. The student’s college choices include HBCU’s, public and private institutions, including ChiS&E’s partner institution the University of Illinois.
“Kenya and Eberardo show how determination and consistency allow students to master STEM and create educational options for themselves,” says Kenneth Hill, CEO of ChiS&E. “Our formula of rigorous study, outside enrichment programs, mentoring from those who have succeeded in these field, and parent involvement have been core to our program here in Chicago for over 12 years. Now we are seeing our students move on to the next phase of their education with confidence.”
“If you’re lucky as part of a program like this, you get to ignite the ‘spark” that sets the trajectory of a young person’s life, says ChiS&E Board Chair, Kay Volt. At ChiS&E we do that every day and I could not be prouder of our students, or more hopeful for their bright futures.
Hill also wants to ensure that his students have support as they begin this next phase of their lives. He plans to work with other Chicago based educational programs to create a support network for college students like Cazares, many of whom will be the first in their family to attend college.
Brathwaite concludes with this advice to those student coming behind her, “When you start to feel out of place or are suffering from imposter syndrome, stay with it, see yourself doing more.”
About ChiS&E
The mission of the Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering Program (ChiS&E) is to increase the number of historically underrepresented African American and Latino students who are motivated and academically prepared to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). ChiS&E provides highly-engaging, age appropriate hands-on science, mathematics, computer science and engineering activities and promotes careers in science and engineering. The program is a partnership between Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Colleges of Education and Engineering. Other partners include the LBJ STEM and Research Center at Texas State University, Riverbend Mathematics Center (South Bend Indiana), and the University of Chicago School of Molecular Engineering. The program includes the following classes: Kindergarten-Little Civil Engineer, First Grade-Little Chemical Engineer, Second Grade-Little Electrical Engineer, Third Grade-Little Mechanical Engineer, Fourth Grade- Little Structural Engineer, Fifth Grade- Geometry, Sixth Grade- Additional topics in Geometry, Seventh Grade- Physics and Mathematics, Eight Grade-Computer Science-Match Program(MIT), Ninth and Tenth Grades- Algebra topics for Calculus, Eleventh Grade-Physics and Eleventh and Twelfth Grade- Topics in Bioengineering and mentorship. In addition to its Saturday programming, ChiS&E provides several summer programs. They include the following: four week summer program for rising 6th 7th and 8th graders at Langton Hughes Elementary School (Mathematics- Algebra, Engineering- Bots, Raspberry Pi-Computer Programming), two week summer program for rising 9th and 10th graders at with a focus on engineering problem solving at the University of Illinois at Urbana and a two week summer program at Notre Dame University that focuses on mathematics and engineering.
ChiS&E is a 501©3 tax exempt organization.