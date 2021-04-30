Chicago Police Watchdog Finds Nearly 100 Misconduct Allegations Related To 2019 Raid

Officers refused to tell her why they were carrying out the raid, despite Young telling them at least 43 times that they were in the wrong home and had the wrong information. After they broke in, the officers realized their informant had given them the wrong address, and that the raid was meant for Young’s neighbor, who was already wearing an electronic monitoring device.

“The raid of Ms. Young’s home was truly painful to watch,” COPA Chief Administrator Sydney Roberts said. “Given the significance of this investigation, COPA assigned this case to a uniquely constructed 10 member team to evaluate the critical Fourth Amendment issues raised in this complaint.

“While we cannot fully heal the pain Ms. Young experienced on that day and ever since, we hope that our investigation and recommendations will enable the healing process.”

COPA did not open an investigation into Young’s case until nine months after the raid — because it was unaware the raid had happened until it was asked if there was already an investigation into the incident.

The results and recommendations of the COPA investigation have been delivered to police Superintendent David Brown for review, and will be made public after Brown has reviewed the report. Brown has 30 days to decide whether to discipline the officers based on COPA’s findings. He has not yet commented on them.

In November 2019, nine months after the raid, Young filed a Freedom of Information Request to obtain body camera footage of the incident. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — who did not take office until May 2019 — initially said that Young had not done so (a claim she later backtracked). In fact, the police department had denied Young’s request 18 days after she filed it.

Only after CBS Chicago released the footage did Lightfoot apologize to Young and promise to resolve the case. The city’s top attorney also resigned after it was revealed that the city sued the station to attempt to stop it from airing the footage.