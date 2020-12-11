Chicago Police Officer Titus Moore laid to rest with full honors

Crusader Staff Report

Under cloudy skies, Field Training Officer Titus Moore was laid to rest with full honors Tuesday, December 8, after a memorial service at Leak & Sons Funeral Home in Chatham.

Because of the pandemic, the funeral was a private ceremony that was limited to Moore’s family. However, his homegoing service had the pageantry of a fallen officer. The ceremony was streamlined on Chicago television stations.

At the beginning of the service, Moore’s closed casket was draped with the Chicago flag as a vocalist sang, “His Eye is On the Sparrow.” A blue and white floral arrangement of Moore’s police badge stood near his casket. Thea Moore, Titus’ sister, read Moore’s obituary during the service. Thea said her brother loved to dance and was a dependable and hard-working police officer.

One of Titus’ nieces sobbed uncontrollably as she said, “I’ll always remember my uncle in my heart.”

A final viewing was held at the end of the service. Moore was buried in his police uniform with an image of a police badge on the inside cover of his gray casket. A steady stream of mourners entered the room to view Moore’s body as a vocalist sang, “Soon and Very Soon, We are Going to See the King.” Most of them wore face masks and stood six feet apart from each other while waiting for a final glimpse of Moore. Several police officers also viewed Moore’s body. Then, nine Chicago police officers carried Moore’s casket out of the funeral home as a large pipe band stood in the middle of Cottage Grove Avenue and played “Amazing Grace” on Scottish bagpipes.

Moore was buried at Forest Home Cemetery in Forest Park.

Moore, 46, died on November 24 after battling COVID-19 at home. He was found unresponsive in his home on Chicago’s South Side during a well-being check. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Chicago Police Department decided to grant Moore full police honors after his relatives complained that the department was doing a disservice to his family by not honoring him like other officers who have died from the virus. An autopsy from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Moore died of COVID-19.

The St. Jude Police League was scheduled to hold a special ceremony prior to the funeral as well as a procession to the cemetery afterward.

Moore planned to spend Thanksgiving with his father, Theopsy Moore, who is a retired CPD Officer. Moore had been with CPD for about 14 years and worked in the Calumet District on the far South Side. “He was a real good policeman,” Theopsy Moore told ABC7 Chicago. “He cared about people. He cared about his job.”

Born in 1974, Moore graduated from Whitney M. Young Magnet High School before obtaining two associate degrees from Triton College.

Moore was appointed to the Chicago Police Department in February 2006, most recently assigned to the 5th (Calumet) District. During his 14-year career, FTO Moore also worked in the 3rd (Grand Crossing) District. FTO Moore received more than 70 Department awards, including three Department Commendations, the Superintendent’s Award of Valor, 50 Honorable Mentions, five Complimentary Letters, five Attendance Awards, Police Officer of the Month Award and a Life Saving Award. He followed in the footsteps of his father, to become a Chicago Police Officer, and he is survived by his father and two sisters.