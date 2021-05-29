Chicago Police Department hiring civilians for community-focused jobs ahead of summer

ABC 7 Chicago

The Chicago Police Department is hanging up the help wanted sign, ahead of summer this year.

They’re working to hire more civilians, for youth and community focused jobs.

Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks joined us to talk about the positions which include:

Youth Services Coordinator (Job Number 346860)

Information Service Coordinator (Job Number 346858)

Community Organizer – CAPS (Job Number 346847)

“The president of the United States, Barack Obama started as a community organizer and from there the world is yours,” said Brooks.

The positions start anywhere from $51,000 to $70,000 and include pension benefits.

The deadline to apply for a Youth Service Coordinator is Friday, and you have until June 2 to apply for the other two roles.

More information on the positions can be found on the City of Chicago’s job portal by visiting the following link and searching each job number: https://chicago.taleo.net/careersection/100/jobdetail.ftl

