Chicago police arrest grieving mom moments after she sees her daughter’s dead body

Bereaved mother says, “I passed out when I saw my baby and they drug me out the hospital like a dog”

By Dawn Onley, The Grio

Jaya Beemon’s mother said she was overwhelmed with grief while viewing her dead daughter’s body when Chicago police arrested her.

Jaya, 18, was a first-year nursing student and random bystander when she was shot and killed inside of Ali’s Minimart in Chicago on Tuesday. As expected, when the teen’s mother, Nyisha Beemon, said when she saw her daughter’s body at the University of Chicago Hospital she became overwhelmed. Her grief became so unbearable that she actually fell out.

In an ironic turn of events, Beemon was arrested. Her charges? It is alleged that she was pushing and kicking an officer on site.

“I passed out when I saw my baby and they drug me out the hospital like a dog,” Beemon told WGN-TV.

Police arrested Beemon and charged the grief-stricken woman with two misdemeanors, battery and resisting an officer. She told WGN-TV that she spent the night in jail.

The University of Chicago released a statement saying that the hospital has personnel assigned to help grieving families, and did not decide to lock the bereaved mother. The decision to arrest Beemon was made by police.

“In accordance with policies and procedures, University of Chicago police were on the scene only to assist the hospital and CPD by helping to control access around the emergency department,” the University of Chicago said in its statement, according to WGN-TV.

The ACLU of Illinois faulted Chicago police for failing to “de-escalate a tense situation,” and called Beemon’s arrest “puzzling and disconcerting.”

“The consent decree designed to reform the CPD specifically speaks to the need for officers to treat victims of crime with courtesy, dignity, and respect,” the ACLU wrote in a statement.

Jaya Beemon was one of five people shot inside the South Side convenience store around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said three men fired 20 rounds into the 79th and Avalon market from outside. Police told WGN-TV that officers believe the gunmen were after an unnamed boy, who wasn’t hit, however, two women with him were injured. Several other victims, including Jaya and her boyfriend, were also struck. Jaya was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the other victims include two teenage girls and a 19-year-old boy, who were all transported in critical condition to area hospitals. The boy’s condition, along with one of the teen girls, has been upgraded to good. A 63-year-old man also shot and is listed in fair condition, reported WGN-TV.

The three suspects fled the scene in a white Chrysler 300. Police are reviewing cameras and continuing to search for the suspects.

The Chicago Police Department has not commented on the arrest.

This article originally appeared in The Grio.