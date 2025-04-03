Chicago Philharmonic launches Artist in Residence Program with Njioma Grevious

Njioma Chinyere Grevious

The Chicago Philharmonic has introduced its new Artist in Residence program, featuring violinist Njioma Chinyere Grevious. The program will begin with a free concert on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at the Murphy Auditorium, marking the start of Grevious’ three-year residency with the orchestra. The event will be conducted by Scott Speck, the Philharmonic’s Principal Conductor and Artistic Director, and will include performances by chamber musicians of the orchestra.

Grevious, a violinist acclaimed for her technical skill and emotional depth, has been recognized with several prestigious honors, including the 2024 Avery Fisher Career Grant and the Robert F. Smith First Prize at the Sphinx Competition. She was also named a 2024 Rising Star by Classic FM. Throughout her career, Grevious has performed with prominent orchestras, such as the National Symphony Orchestra of Washington, DC, and the Minnesota Orchestra. The program’s inaugural concert will feature Grevious in selections from Astor Piazzolla’s The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (Invierno and Verano) and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C, Op. 48.

Grevious’ education and experience reflect her deep commitment to excellence in both performance and education. She is a graduate of The Juilliard School, where she earned recognition for her scholastic and artistic achievements, including the John Erskine Prize. Her musical journey began at the age of four when she started studying the violin, and her passion for the instrument has taken her to prestigious stages around the world. She has performed with major orchestras, including the National Symphony Orchestra of Washington, DC, and the Minnesota Orchestra, and has garnered praise for her “dazzling performances” in these settings.

As an accomplished soloist and chamber musician, Grevious’ versatility shines. She is also a founding member of the Abeo Quartet, which has performed extensively in the U.S. and abroad. The quartet has earned numerous awards, including Third Prize at the 2023 Bad Tölz International String Quartet Competition and First Prize at the 2022 Yellow Springs Chamber Music Competition. Grevious has also appeared with top-tier ensembles and festivals, including the Seattle Chamber Music Festival, La Jolla ChamberFest, and the Music Academy of the West, among others. In 2024, she will debut as a soloist at Carnegie Hall with the Sphinx Virtuosi.

Throughout her residency with the Chicago Philharmonic, Grevious will extend her artistic reach into the Chicago community. She will participate in several community engagement initiatives, visiting schools and organizations on the South and West Sides of Chicago, including Chi Phil Academy of Music Performance partner schools, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago, and Polished Pebbles. These engagements will include performances and educational workshops designed to inspire young students and expose them to the world of classical music.

Terell Johnson, Executive Director of the Chicago Philharmonic, described the residency as an important milestone for the orchestra. He praised Grevious as both a talented musician and a community leader, and he expressed anticipation for the impact the program will have, particularly in fostering a deeper connection with the city’s communities.

Scott Speck, who has led the Chicago Philharmonic since 2013, also serves as the Music Director of the Joffrey Ballet. Under his leadership, the orchestra has expanded its artistic footprint, performing at venues such as Carnegie Hall and debuting at Lollapalooza, where the orchestra became the first professional ensemble to perform at the festival. Speck has earned recognition as the “2021 Conductor of the Year” by the Illinois Council of Orchestras.

Founded in 1989 by musicians of the Lyric Opera Orchestra, the Chicago Philharmonic has grown into one of the most innovative orchestras in the country. The organization is known for its diverse repertoire, ambitious collaborations, and commitment to community engagement. Recent milestones include sold-out performances at Carnegie Hall and groundbreaking live film concerts, along with collaborations with artists from multiple genres.

The program is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, Paul Kreider, Cynthia Plouché, and the Illinois Arts Council. The free concert will be held from 6:00-7:00 PM, with a suggested donation. In addition, a free student concert will take place earlier in the day, providing another opportunity for local audiences to engage with the music.