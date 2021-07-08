Chicago Park District to relaunch 16” Co-ed Adult Softball Tournament citywide

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

Following a 10-year absence from the Chicago sports scene, the Chicago Park District will bring back the Annual 16” Co-ed Adult Softball Tournament to Chicago’s parks across the city.

“Sxteen-inch softball is a true Chicago tradition and staple, with many Chicagoans playing for more than 30 years,” said a spokesperson for the Chicago Park District. “This citywide tournament will result in a citywide championship competition team. This tournament is sponsored in part by Wilson Sporting Goods.”

The event will kick off on Saturday, July 17, with the Regionals. Games will be played at Horner Park (2741 W. Montrose Ave.)-North Region; Humboldt Park (1440 N. Humboldt Blvd.)-Central Region; and Washington Park (5531 S. King Dr.)-South Region.

Following Regional play on the week of Saturday, July 17, citywide play will also be played at Humboldt Park (2741 W. Montrose Ave.) on Saturday, July 24.

Registered and participating teams will be permitted a 15-person max roster. The tournament will consist of a double-elimination bracket composed of 10 teams for the regional competition. The citywide, single elimination competition will also be composed of a 10-team bracket.

The top three teams from each region will advance to citywide. There will be one wildcard spot to complete the bracket. The fee to register one team is $250, which includes the regional and citywide competitions. The rosters were due one day prior to the coaches’ meeting on July 7. The teams were only allowed to register at one regional event, and players could only commit to one team.

For more information visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/ASCT.