Chicago Park District seeks public input for 2024 fiscal budget

Public Forum and online form offer opportunity to capture public input

The Chicago Park District today announced two ways the public can offer their input about the 2024 fiscal year budget: online and in-person.

The Park District will host a public budget forum on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Fosco Park, 1312 S. Racine Ave. Chicago residents are invited to attend and may register to address Park District leadership during the meeting. Registration begins at 5 p.m. and the forum begins promptly at 6 p.m.

“The Chicago Park District values the opinions and suggestions of the community members” said General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño. “We extend an invitation to all Chicago residents to join us at Fosco Park and provide the input that will help shape the future of our local parks.”

The Park District is also offering an online form that Chicagoans can fill out and offer their suggestions. The form can be found here. Results from both the forum and the online form will be taken into account during the planning process of the 2024 budget.

For more information, patrons can call 312.742.PLAY or visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.

