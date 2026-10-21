Chicago Park District opens applications for 2027 lifeguards

Summer lifeguards will earn $21.25 an hour; first

swim skills test set for November 13

The Chicago Park District is getting an early start on staffing the city’s beaches and swimming pools for next summer, opening applications for 2027 summer lifeguard positions and giving prospective candidates an opportunity to begin testing and training months before the swimming season begins.

The move follows successful hiring efforts that helped the Park District keep all 22 Chicago beaches and 77 pools open during the past two summers. The district hired more than 700 summer lifeguards last year, allowing all beaches and outdoor pools to operate seven days a week and indoor pools to operate six days a week, with an additional week of operations.

For 2027, lifeguards will earn $21.25 per hour. The Park District is also recruiting shallow water attendants, who will earn $18.52 per hour.

“Over the past two summers, the Chicago Park District has successfully opened all 22 beaches and 77 pools, and equally as important, has trained more Chicagoans to be skilled swimmers to join our world-class lifeguarding service,” Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Carlos Ramirez-Rosa said.

“This year, we are opening the application and offering testing in the Fall to connect even more Chicagoans with the resources they need to be ready to safeguard our beaches and pools in Summer 2027,” Ramirez-Rosa added.

First swim test set for November 13

Applicants for lifeguard positions must be strong swimmers and pass the Park District’s required swim skills test.

The next swim skills test will be held Friday, November 13, 2026, at 4 p.m. at Whitney Young High School, 211 S. Laflin St.

The assessment includes a 200-yard timed swim, a 20-yard underwater swim and retrieval of an underwater object. Additional testing dates will be available to candidates after they complete an application.

Those who successfully complete the swimming requirements will be assigned to an American Red Cross Blended Learning Waterfront Lifeguard Training Course.

The Park District will provide participants with a $200 stipend for completing the training course and receiving the required certification.

Opening applications and testing during the fall gives prospective lifeguards additional time to prepare for summer employment. It could also give early applicants more choices about where they work.

The Park District plans to begin assigning lifeguards to summer beach and pool locations after March 1, 2027. Candidates who complete the required steps early will have an opportunity to select a preferred assignment location.

Shallow water positions also available

Candidates who do not meet the lifeguard swimming time may still have an opportunity to work at a Park District aquatic facility.

Applicants who complete the 200-yard swim test in 3 minutes, 30 seconds to 4 minutes, 30 seconds will also be considered for a shallow water attendant position.

Shallow water attendants supervise swimmers at Park District water playgrounds and smaller pools with depths of four feet or less. They also support lifeguards when responding to emergencies.

The position pays $18.52 per hour in 2027.

Hiring efforts expanded pool operations

The Park District said its recent lifeguard recruitment efforts have helped significantly expand swimming opportunities across Chicago.

In 2023, Park District pools were open five days a week. That schedule increased to six days a week in 2024. Last year’s hiring of more than 700 summer lifeguards allowed the district to expand operations further, with beaches and outdoor pools opening seven days a week and indoor pools operating six days a week for an additional week.

The district credits increased marketing and community outreach, along with its Lifeguard Explorers Training Program, with helping strengthen its lifeguard pipeline.

In 2025, the Park District partnered with After School Matters to expand the stipend-based training program to three additional park locations. The expansion increased access for Chicago residents interested in developing the swimming and lifesaving skills needed to complete the lifeguard skills test and pursue summer employment.

The initiative is particularly important because lifeguards are central to whether the Park District can fully operate its extensive network of beaches and swimming pools during Chicago’s summer season. Lifeguards provide direct supervision of swimmers, respond to emergencies and serve as the front line of safety at aquatic facilities.

The jobs also provide Chicago residents with an opportunity to earn income while developing lifesaving, water-safety and emergency-response skills.

Applications for 2027 Chicago Park District lifeguard positions are now open. Prospective candidates can obtain additional information and apply through the Chicago Park District’s lifeguard webpage.

The Chicago Park District oversees more than 8,800 acres of parkland, more than 600 parks and 26 miles of lakefront, in addition to swimming pools, museums, conservatories, lagoons, nature areas and recreational programs throughout the city.