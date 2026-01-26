The Office of the Inspector General for the Chicago Park District is investigating allegations against the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, which has been accused of misusing funds and retaliation against an employee who filed a whistleblower lawsuit after she was terminated.

Kim Dulaney, who served as DuSable’s vice president of Education and Programs for five years, was terminated October 3, 2025. She alleges in her October 4, 2025, complaint to the Park District that she was retaliated against after reaching out to government agencies to address concerns of retaliation, verbal abuse and misuse of funds.

Dulaney’s complaint was sent to the Park District’s Office of Inspector General, a government watchdog that investigates complaints and allegations.

Park District Spokesperson Michele Lemons said in an email, “The Park District received a complaint related to the DuSable Museum, which was forwarded to the District’s Office of Inspector General. Given that the matter is undergoing review by the Park District’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Park District will not comment further until the OIG process is complete.”

DuSable President and CEO Perri Irmer said Dulaney was terminated due to restructuring. But Dulany, in documents and in her lawsuit against the DuSable, claims she was fired after she notified museum officials that she had filed whistleblower complaints to several government agencies.

Since 1972, the DuSable Museum has had a lease agreement with the Chicago Park District because the building and land that the museum sits on in Washington Park is owned by the Park District. Public records show the DuSable Museum receives $1.7 million in tax levy funds as a member of Museum in the Parks (MIP), a group of 11 museums that operate in Chicago Parks.

As a “tenant,” the DuSable has a 45-year lease agreement with the Park District, which requires the museum to maintain the building and the grounds in good condition. Under the agreement, the DuSable must carry its own liability insurance and employees must abide by the Park District’s ethics ordinance.

As alleged in her lawsuit, Dulaney filed HR complaints against Irmer before Dulaney was terminated. Dulaney alleges that nothing was done about her complaints and that she was never told about the status of her grievance after she filed it with HR.

One day after she was fired, on October 4, 2025, Dulaney sent a letter to the Office of the General Superintendent and the CEO of the Chicago Park District. In her letter, Dulaney alleges the museum retaliated against her and accuses Irmer of verbal assault, defamation, fueling a hostile work environment and excluding her from budget decisions.

In December, Dulaney filed a whistleblower lawsuit that alleges funds from her education department went to other areas without her approval. She also alleges that Irmer authorized serving liquor at the museum facility at one event despite the museum having no liquor license.

Years before the Crusader began publishing stories about the problems and allegations at the DuSable, former employees claimed the facilities had leaky roofs that allowed rain to fall on exhibits, and that raccoons have been found inside the building.

Two personal injury lawsuits against the museum have alleged the museum failed to keep steps in and outside the theater properly lighted and maintained. One of the lawsuits was voluntarily dismissed, and one remains ongoing.

Sources also told the Crusader that the roundhouse, a former horse stable, leaks when it rains and remains in poor condition.

Per its website, the Park District’s Officer of Inspector General investigates allegations of fraud, waste and abuse or misconduct by Chicago Park District employees, Board members, contractors, agents or volunteers; monitors the Park District’s compliance with applicable employment rules; and conducts audits and reviews of Park District operations, in part, to ensure compliance with legal requirements, policies and best practices.