Chicago Park District beach season sunsets as fall indoor swimming prepares to start on September 3rd

As summer sunsets and the end of the beach season nears, Park District is transitioning into indoor pool programming. In Chicago, beach season runs from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, September 2rd. This summer, the Chicago Park District succeeded in hiring over 700 lifeguards to open all beaches, and indoor and outdoor pools in neighborhoods across the city and to ensure Chicago residents had access to safe options for swimming.

A total of 22 beaches, and the outdoor pools will remain available for swimming daily through Labor Day, September 3rd. Beaches will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while lifeguards are on duty. Water access will not be permitted after the end of shift on Monday, September 2nd at 7 p.m. For current pool schedules, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/pools.

At the same time, the Park District will prepare for the start of the Fall programming session. Chicago Park District indoor pools will open the week of Tuesday, September 3rd for lap swim and open swim. Days of operation vary by park. Patrons should visit the District’s website or contact the park for pool hours, and Fall programming options.

FALL AQUATICS PROGRAMS

All indoor park pools will begin Fall programming aquatics classes for park patrons of all ages and abilities the week of September 16th. Swim memberships will be available to purchase online and in-person at parks, starting September 3rd. Fall pool schedules for these activities will be posted prior to the start of the Fall session. Fall programs such as Learn to Swim, Aquatics Exercise Classes, Swim Club and more will begin the week of September 16th. View and register for Fall aquatics programs here.

In addition to Aquatic exercise classes, and TEAM sports opportunities, through our Learn to Swim Fall programs, communities across the city are able to discover some of the aquatics programming and recreation opportunities available to them through the Park District. Chicago Park District is a proud provider of American Red Cross Aquatics programs. Learn to swim classes start at the age of 18 months and are offered for youth and adults.

Patrons may learn more about the Park District’s First Free program for the Learn to Swim course here. This class gives patrons, ages 6-17 years old, the opportunity to take a 10-session introductory swim class for free. The Park District offers this free opportunity year-round and in park and high school swimming pools citywide. For a complete list of all aquatic programs, please click here.



LABOR DAY WEEKEND

The Chicago Park District will continue to utilize the flag notification system and interactive webpage to display swim status, water quality, weather data, location information, amenities, directions and historical details about each of the 22 lakefront beach locations. For everyone’s safety, we encourage beach-goers to obey the lifeguards and to visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/beaches or check the flag at the beach for the current swim status based on water quality and weather/surf conditions.

The following flag notification system tells patrons the current status of beaches:

• Green – Swimming is permitted.

• Yellow – Swimming is permitted, but caution is advised.

• Red – Swimming is not permitted.

Additional signage that reads “Swim Only When Lifeguards Are On Duty,” “No Diving” and “No Swimming” is installed along the lakefront to reinforce swim guidelines. Flag poles are also placed at all swimming beaches. Lifeguards will prominently post a red flag at the end of the night to remind patrons that swimming is no longer permitted. That flag will remain in place throughout the night until the start of the next lifeguard shift.

At 7 p.m. on September 2nd, lifeguards will post a red flag that will stay up through Friday, May 23, 2025, when beaches are slated to reopen for the 2025 Beach Season. Lifeguards will not be on duty at beaches after Labor Day.

Water Safety

Patrons visiting Chicago’s lakefront beaches this weekend, should practice the following safety measures when visiting a beach: