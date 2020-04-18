“Chicago Offstage! Live at Home,” a virtual streaming event debuting live on Season of Concern’s website

Jessie Mueller, E. Faye Butler, Bethany Thomas, Adam Jacobs, James Earl Jones II, The Godinez family, Michael Mahler and Angela Ingersoll are just a few of the 20 Chicago theater stars performing live from their homes to raise funds for “Season of Concern,” the emergency fund for Chicago theater artists.

Ana Belaval is the host of this virtual streaming event debuting live on Season of Concern’s new YouTube channel (https://tinyurl.com/soctube) on Sunday, April 19, at 6 p.m. CST.

“Chicago Offstage!” promises to be a one-of-a-kind live-streaming event where Chicago theater fans can gather online from the comfort and safety of their homes to watch a collection of A-list Chicago actors talking live with WGN-TV’s popular “Around Town” reporter, with special live music and comedy performances along the way.

“Chicago Offstage! Live at Home” is free to enjoy, and comes with the option to link to Season of Concern’s new website to make a donation in support of the emergency fund for Chicagoland’s theater community, including during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will stream live on Season of Concern’s new YouTube channel, where it will be archived right after for post-event viewing.

For information and complete list of performers, visit https://seasonofconcern.org.