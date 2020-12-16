Chicago officials tried to block video of police arresting naked woman in botched raid

Footage first obtained by CBS 2 Chicago shows how Young was handcuffed and unclothed for more than 30 minutes as she pleaded with officers that they had raided the wrong home. More than an hour after police broke down Young’s door, officers realized she was right.

Nearly two years after the botched raid, emergence of video has Young newly hopeful she may finally see some accountability for what happened. But the footage’s long, thorny path into public view has Chicago media and city officials in a familiar position of wrestling over transparency and raising questions of how much has changed — and whether a new mayoral administration will be different — just five years after the scandal of the Laquan McDonald video coverup rocked the city.

On Monday, the City of Chicago filed an emergency motion in federal court to stop CBS Chicago from broadcasting the apparently leaked footage in its Monday broadcast. The city argued airing the video violated a confidentiality agreement, but a federal judge denied the motion, ruling the TV station was not a party to the agreement.

Upon hearing the city was trying to stop the video from being released, Young said she lay in her bed and cried.

“How dare they want to continue to hide this,” Young told The Washington Post in an interview Tuesday.

CBS Chicago learned of Young’s case as part of “[Un]Warranted],” a prolific investigative project into the CPD’s pattern of raiding the homes of innocent families that has stretched past two years and already led to some changes in state law this year around how police conduct warrants when children are present.

“We set out for about a year to get what we saw as critical video that would illustrate in an unvarnished way what was taking place,” said Jeff Harris, the vice president and news director for CBS2 Chicago.

Harris told The Post the investigative team was concerned, but not deterred, by the city’s efforts to stop their reporting.

“As journalists, we’re concerned for Anjanette, because this story is ultimately about her experience and her trauma,” he added. “And so much of her healing is about getting her story out.”