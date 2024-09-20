Chicago native returns to Lyric Opera for opera dealing with police brutality

Zoie Reams

Hyde Park native Zoie Reams is a mezzo-soprano who has been lauded by “Opera News” for her “velvety mezzo.”

Reams has performed the world over and returns to Lyric Opera in two works—Rigoletto, which runs through October 6, where she plays Maddalena.

Later, Reams returns in what is noted as a “new, modern classic” in “Blue.” The opera is composed by Jeanine Tesori and librettist Tazewell Thompson and tells the moving story of a Black middle-class family in Harlem whose hopes and dreams for their teenage son are shattered when he is shot by a white police officer. Gospel-influenced music and vivid flashbacks capture the grief of a family and community navigating loss.

“Blue” runs from November 16 through December 1.

A PRODUCTION PHOTO from a previous performance of “Blue” shows Kenneth Kellogg, in his Lyric debut as the Father, and Aaron Crouch as the Son, along with the father’s fellow police officers.

Reams spoke to the Crusader and explained how she keeps such a rigorous schedule, after having recently returned from Austria. “I have a little mental pyramid of what’s most important for my vocal health and at the top is sleep. I would say next on the pyramid in staying hydrated and eating fairly clean.”

In Rigoletto, when the court jester Rigoletto mocks the statesman Monterone at the Duke’s party, Monterone curses Rigoletto. The Duke seduces Rigoletto’s daughter, Gilda, who is smitten and falls for him. Rigoletto hatches a plan where Sparafucile kills the Duke, but the assassin’s sister Maddalena falls for the Duke and begs Sparafucile to spare his life.

Sparafucile plans to deceive Rigoletto by substituting the corpse, and Gilda tragically offers to sacrifice herself in exchange for the Duke’s life. Finally, Rigoletto wails over Gilda’s lifeless body.

Reams’ Maddalena is a supporting role, and her role as the mother in “Blue” is leading. She talked about preparation for “Blue” and the topic of a young, dead Black man. “I have seen this occur too often in the Black community.

“I personally try not to relate a story so directly to myself but instead try to amplify the story and give an unbiased telling of this character’s experience. It ends up ringing more true from an acting standpoint, and I also don’t need to tangle up my own thought process into the story.”

She issued a call for opera goers:

“I want people to be so moved that they get involved right away. It’s easy to watch something so intense in the confines of a theater, but hopefully people will feel this so deeply that they are inspired to donate, volunteer, educate or mentor in their own communities about these very real and scary topics that truly affect us.”

She says it’s good that operas are embracing the gun violence topic.

Lyric Opera of Chicago at 20 N. Wacker Drive

“I think a lot of composers want to comment on what’s important or of interest to them. I think the more interesting thing is we are in a time where we have the access and ability to fold opera—which is what some think might be an art form of the past—into current, relevant and sometimes difficult and painful topics.” She hopes that this is becoming more normalized.

Reams has been performing since she was 12, went to Shattuck St. Mary’s boarding high school in Minnesota at the beginning of their now very robust music program. Later, she earned her Bachelor of Music degree at Lawrence University and a Master of Music degree from Louisiana State University.

Jessye Norman, Grace Bumbry and Leontyne Price were role models. “Reading some of their bio stories or hearing some of their interviews and knowing what they had to get through to sing on stage and become who we know them as today is truly inspiring.”

For ticket and information about both operas, visit the website: lyricopera.org.