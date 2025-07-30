Chicago native Brittany Fegans launches revolutionary dance company

Renowned choreographer and educator Brittany Fegans is no stranger to breaking barriers. As a Black woman in the arts, she has turned personal adversity into generational opportunity—building a legacy of excellence that now enters its next chapter with the launch of BFCreativeWorks The Company, a new competitive dance company based in Chicago’s South Loop.

For nearly two decades, Fegans has trained and mentored dancers who have gone on to elite institutions and international acclaim. Her students have earned spots at The Juilliard School—one on a full scholarship—performed in major Broadway productions, and represented the United States on the global stage.

In 2022, Fegans made history by leading a group of Black and Brown girls to win the first-ever gold medal for the United States in the dance category at the World Performers Cup—a groundbreaking moment that not only marked a victory, but redefined who gets to represent American excellence in the arts.

“I’ve lived the lack. I’ve felt the weight of being the only one in the room. But I was blessed with access to top-tier education in the arts—and I’ve spent the last 19 years pouring that back into my students,” says Fegans. “Now, I’m building a space that doesn’t just teach technique—it changes trajectories.”

BFCreativeWorks The Company is grounded in elite training, intentional mentorship, and community-rooted empowerment. The program centers camaraderie, self-worth, and visibility—providing young dancers with the tools, support, and exposure they need to thrive in the industry and in life.

Set in the South Loop, this new home base reflects Fegans’ commitment to keeping opportunity local, accessible, and unapologetically excellent.

Joining Fegans in this vision is Company Director Louis Pearson, a fellow University of the Arts graduate and longtime colleague. As a current company artist with Deeply Rooted Dance Theater and former performer with South Chicago Dance Theater, Pearson brings a wealth of professional experience and choreographic insight. His performance credits include works by Helen Pickett, Pearl Primus, Tommie Waheed-Evans, Kevin Iega Jeff, Gary Abbott, and Nicole Clarke-Springer. Together, Fegans and Pearson lead BFCreativeWorks with a shared commitment to technically rigorous, culturally grounded, and artist-first training, building a company where young dancers are not only trained, but empowered to unlock their genius.

Official season starts September 2025-June 2026 with auditions on July 1 and August 1. Auditions for the inaugural season of BFCreativeWorks. The Company are now open. Follow @bfcreativeworks on IG or contact and submit @BFCreativeworks.com.