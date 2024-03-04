Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson endorses Congressman Danny K. Davis for re-election

Today, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson proudly announced his endorsement of Congressman Danny K. Davis for re-election to the 7th Congressional District of Illinois. Mayor Johnson’s endorsement underscores Congressman Davis’s unwavering commitment to serving the people of Chicago and his exceptional leadership in Congress.

Mayor Johnson expressed his admiration for Congressman Davis’ tireless advocacy for economic equity, social justice, and environmental sustainability. He highlighted Congressman Davis’s track record of delivering tangible results for the people of Chicago and the broader 7th Congressional District.

“In Congressman Danny K. Davis, we have a dedicated leader who consistently fights for the interests of our community, always has and always will,” said Mayor Johnson. “From securing critical funding for infrastructure projects to championing legislation that supports working families, Congressman Davis has been an effective voice for our city and our district.”

Mayor Johnson emphasized the importance of re-electing Congressman Davis, citing his unparalleled experience, proven track record, and unwavering commitment to representing the best interests of Illinois residents.

“Congressman Davis is my Congressman, he is my neighbor and my friend. I am proud to stand with Congressman Davis in his re-election campaign,” Mayor Johnson stated. “I urge all residents of the 7th Congressional District to join me in supporting him on Election Day. Together, we can continue moving our community forward and building a brighter future for all.”

Congressman Danny K. Davis said, “I am grateful to Mayor Brandon Johnson for his endorsement and his dedication to the betterment of our city. With his support, we will continue to tackle the pressing issues facing Chicago, from equitable economic development to ensuring access to quality education and healthcare for all residents.”