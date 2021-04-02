Chicago man, 27, charged in murder of girl, 11, killed in West Pullman gas station shooting

West Pullman shooting also left 18-year-old man hurt

ABC 7 Chicago

A 27-year-old Chicago man has been charged in the murder of an 11-year-old girl who was shot last month on the city’s Far South Side.

Ny’Andrea Dyer was hit by a stray bullet at a gas station in West Pullman on March 1.

Marcus Starkey faces first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges in connection with the incident, Chicago police said Friday morning.

He was arrested Thursday in the 10000-block of West O’Hare Avenue, police said.

The attempted murder charge stems from an 18-year-old man who was also shot at the gas station, according to CPD.

Dyer was sitting in the backseat of her mother’s SUV at a gas station in the 100-block of West 127th Street just before 10:50 p.m. when gunfire erupted between two men. One shot struck the sixth grader in the face. The bullet lodged in the back of her neck, next to her spine.

Dyer was in the ICU for 21 days. She was taken off her ventilator March 22. Her mother said she breathed on her own for about three hours before she died.

Every day since the shooting, Dyer’s family has pushed for an arrest in the case. Police have said she was not the target.

The family is planning a memorial to honor Dyer’s short life, with all of her favorite things: dancing, celebration, and the colors pink and purple.

Police said Starkey was extradited from Minnesota to Chicago.

He’s due in court Friday.

This article originally appeared on ABC 7 Chicago.