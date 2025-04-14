Chicago-made short film ‘Cottage Grove’ shortlisted for a Telly Award

“Cottage Grove,” a short film made entirely in Chicago by South Side native George Ellzey, Jr. and starring Sean Blake and Patrick Agada has been shortlisted for a Telly Award. The film has garnered praise and awards at several prestigious film festivals and streamed worldwide during Black History Month 2025 on AMC+.

Now “Cottage Grove” is available to stream via the Telly Awards, where audiences can vote on their favorite works.

CHICAGO DIRECTOR GEORGE ELLZEY

“We are thrilled that Cottage Grove will be reaching audiences globally once again, this time through the Telly Awards,” said the director.

“This is a personal film with universal themes of family, truth, and forgiveness; it is a labor of love, and we can’t wait for people to experience it.”

The Chicago Crusader has supported Ellzey in the past and also wrote about this film on February 25. https://chicagocrusader.com/local-black-filmmaker-celebrates-his-film-screening-at-music-box-theatre/

“Cottage Grove” follows a young, black man (Emmanuel) as he attempts to communicate with his estranged, stroke-afflicted father in a South Side parking lot. The film explores themes of black masculinity, fathers and sons, and the power of the truth to heal.

The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and across video, for all screens.

Receiving over 13,000 entries globally from six continents and all 50 states, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers from around the world.

Click here to WATCH & VOTE for Cottage Grove

Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J., is the Entertainment Editor for the Chicago Crusader. She is a National Newspaper Publishers Association Entertainment Writing’ award winner, contributor to “Rust Belt Chicago” and the author of “Old School Adventures from Englewood: South Side of Chicago.” For info, Old School Adventures from Englewood-South Side of Chicago (lulu.com)