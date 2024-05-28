Chicago Loop Alliance announces Sundays on State lineup

The Chicago Loop Alliance has unveiled the complete lineup of artists and activities for this year’s Sundays on State. This internationally acclaimed and award-winning event series will close off iconic parts of State Street in the Loop to vehicle traffic for two Sundays this summer. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from Adams to Lake on Father’s Day, June 16, and again on July 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who register to attend Sundays on State are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package. More information and registration are available at LoopChicago.com/Sundays.

Sundays on State is a project by the Chicago Loop Alliance, in collaboration with the Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation and Special Service Area #1-2015. The events are supported by a Chicago Presents grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events. Supporting sponsors include Allstate Insurance Company, Macy’s, and Target, with Block 37 as the event sponsor. Community sponsors feature CannonDesign, Choose Chicago, Concorde New Media, Divvy, Flyover, Millennium Garages, NASCAR Chicago Street Race, and StarEvents.

The event aims to unite residents from every Chicago community and beyond for a free, interactive block party. Participants can safely enjoy art, culture, active recreation, food, drinks, shopping, and local attractions in the Loop. The full list of performers and street activations is available on the event’s website.

Chosen street activations were submitted by community members and feature over 91% underrepresented business owners, including 78% women-owned businesses, 63% minority-owned businesses, and 14% LGBTQ+-owned businesses, with overlaps in several categories.

Sundays on State performances will feature a variety of genres and activations by renowned groups such as The Joffrey Ballet, Trinity Irish Dancers, League of Chicago Theatres, Gio Chamba, Reaganomics, Kalapriya Center for Indian Performing Arts, and over 20 additional arts and culture organizations. The series also includes pop-up performances by Environmental Encroachment, Ballet Folklorico de Chicago, Paint the City, and others. The full list of performers can be found online.

Street activations will showcase the diversity of Chicago’s local artists, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and iconic brands. Activities include dance classes, group fitness sessions, interactive reading, and more. Retail options span handmade goods, self-care products, local art, clothing, accessories, books, vintage items, and a unique streetside experience from Macy’s. Food and drink options will highlight over 20 local restaurants and breweries, featuring iconic Loop establishments such as Macy’s Walnut Room, Italian Village Restaurants, The Berghoff Restaurant, and Adams Street Brewery.

“Now in its fourth year and having welcomed more than one million people to State Street, Sundays on State continually unlocks new and exciting experiences for Chicagoans and visitors alike,” said Chicago Loop Alliance President and CEO Michael Edwards. “With our first event taking place on Father’s Day, we look forward to the plethora of family-friendly fun that amplifies the unique infectiousness of Chicago’s spirit.”

The event utilizes State Street from Adams to Lake, with all east-west streets remaining open to automobile traffic.

In addition to on-street programming, the Chicago Loop Alliance offers various Loop Deals, discounts, and offers to Loop businesses throughout the summer. These deals are available to all Sundays on State attendees and the general public. View all Loop Deals at LoopChicago.com/LoopDeals.

Since its inception, Sundays on State has welcomed more than one million attendees, experienced zero instances of violent crime reported to the Chicago Loop Alliance, and attracted over 145,000 attendees to its final event date in 2023. Additional impact data for Sundays on State can be found online.

The Chicago Loop Alliance works tirelessly to create a dynamic, mixed-use environment for the Loop. They are committed to enhancing the vibrancy of this key area through various initiatives and partnerships. Sundays on State is a testament to their ongoing efforts to bring communities together and foster a sense of belonging and engagement in the heart of Chicago.

The event series has consistently delivered a wide range of activities and experiences that cater to diverse interests. This year, attendees can look forward to interactive art installations, live music performances, and engaging workshops. Local businesses and artisans will have the opportunity to showcase their products, providing a platform for economic growth and community development.

Safety and accessibility are top priorities for the Chicago Loop Alliance. Measures are in place to ensure that all participants can enjoy the event comfortably. From well-marked pedestrian paths to ample seating areas and rest stops, every detail is designed with the attendee’s experience in mind.

The impact of Sundays on State extends beyond just the event days. It fosters a sense of community pride and showcases the best of what Chicago has to offer. The initiative highlights the city’s commitment to inclusivity and celebrates the contributions of its diverse population.

For those looking to make the most of their Sundays on State experience, the Chicago Loop Alliance recommends arriving early to explore all that the event has to offer. With so many activities and performances scheduled throughout the day, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are a long-time resident or a visitor to the city, Sundays on State promises a memorable and enriching experience.

For more information about Sundays on State, including the full list of performers and street activations, visit LoopChicago.com/Sundays. Be sure to register to take advantage of the special offers and to be entered for a chance to win the Loop staycation package. Join the Chicago Loop Alliance in celebrating the vibrancy and spirit of the Loop this summer.