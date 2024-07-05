Chicago Legends Wayne Messmer, Gene Honda, and Stars of Broadway In Chicago’s “SIX” to Participate in Grant Park Festivities

NASCAR announced a full-state of Chicago talent to serve as honorary dignitaries for the upcoming Chicago Street Race Weekend in Grant Park, July 6-7, including performers from the North American Tour of Broadway In Chicago’s hit musical SIX, and other icons of Chicago stage, screen, and sports.

“From the food we serve, to the entertainment we provide, to the race names themselves, we want to ensure that this race is something that Chicagoans can take pride in, and really call their own,” said Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President. “We are proud to welcome some of the most recognizable names in Chicago music, sports, and culture together in this way, to celebrate all that makes Chicago so great.”

Saturday’s fans will hear the National Anthem courtesy of Aryn Bohannon, from the North American tour of SIX, the new acclaimed hit musical from Broadway In Chicago. All the “queens” from SIX will also host a special performance at 11 a.m. CT in NASCAR Village at Butler Field.

Uniting Voices Chicago, a nonprofit organization formerly known as Chicago Children’s Choir, will return to the Chicago Street Race to perform America the Beautiful ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race, alongside long-time Chicago Cubs announcer Wayne Messmer, who is set to deliver the anthem. Chicago White Sox fans will also be represented, with South Side’s Gene Honda serving as the public address announcer throughout the weekend.

Previously announced honorary event officials include Anthony “Spice” Adams and NBC’s Chicago franchise stars Patrick John Flueger of “Chicago P.D.,” Joe Miñoso of “Chicago Fire,” and Jessy Schram of “Chicago Med.” Other notable names include:

Saturday, July 6

PA Announcer: Gene Honda, Chicago White Sox

DJs: Chicago Bulls DJ, DJ Flipside & NASCAR DJ, DJ Stylus

Honor Guard: Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department Honor Guards

Invocation: Pastor Walter Turner from New Spiritual Light Baptist Church

National Anthem: Aryn Bohannon, From the North American Tour of SIX

T-38 Talon Flyover: 7 th Fighter Training Squadron (“Screamin’ Demons”), Langley Air Force Base, Virginia

PA Announcer: Gene Honda, Chicago White Sox

DJs: Chicago Bulls DJ, DJ Flipside & NASCAR DJ, DJ Stylus

Performance by Pack Drumline

Performance of “America the Beautiful:” Uniting Voices Chicago

Honor Guard: Chicago Police and Chicago Fire Department Honor Guards

Invocation: Chaplain Sherwin Callwood for UChicago Medicine Advent Health

National Anthem: Wayne Messmer, Chicago Cubs

T-38 Talon Flyover: 7th Fighter Training Squadron (“Screamin’ Demons”), Langley Air Force Base, Virginia

Chicago Street Race

The Chicago Street Race is a unique two-day sports and entertainment event with a festival-like atmosphere that exemplifies NASCAR’s characteristic fan experience that puts attendees closer to the action than any other sport. Coupled with top-tier musical performances from global headliners, the Chicago Street Race Weekend is a once-in-a-lifetime experiential opportunity for any sports, music, and entertainment fan.

This year NASCAR introduced single-day ticketing options starting at $150 to grant visitors access to all the racing and music action. NASCAR has also introduced Youth General Admission Pricing for this year’s Chicago Street Race Weekend. Children 12 and under are free on Saturday, July 6, and Youth GA tickets for Sunday’s Cup Series race are $45.

Two-day reserved tickets starting at $465 offer an array of opportunities that include reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences. Two-day general admission tickets start at $269. For a complete listing of ticketing options or to purchase tickets, fans can visit NASCARChicago.com or call 888-629-7223.

Fans can also visit NASCARChicagoExperiences.com for multiple options for travel, tickets, and hospitality experiences, courtesy of Quint, the Travel and Experience Package Provider of the Chicago Street Race.

To stay up to date with the Chicago Street Race, fans can subscribe to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails, follow @NASCARChicago on X and Facebook and download the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.