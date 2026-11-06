Marlon Wayans honored at Chicago International Film Festival

The 62nd Chicago International Film Festival presented actor, comedian, writer, producer, and director Marlon Wayans with the Career Achievement Award during the 30th Anniversary Black Perspectives event, An Evening With Marlon Wayans.

Marlon’s childhood best friend and actor Omar Epps did a fabulous job interviewing Marlon, asking personal questions and revealing a side of him many of us didn’t know. I think most of us, and I can only speak for myself here, knew Marlon was talented, but still tended to view him simply as Keenen and Damon’s younger brother. That evening, I was schooled on the amazing and solid man he actually is.

Before the event, I interviewed Marlon and Omar on the red carpet. When I asked Marlon what he was still aspiring to achieve given his extensive accomplishments across all forms of art, he looked at me very seriously and stated, “Same thing I’ve aspired for my entire life.” He went on to explain that as a kid you have dreams to become something, and once you achieve it, people immediately ask, “What’s next?” He elaborated, “I’m not going to be happy in my dash until I get what I feel is the right thing to do for my tribe, which is to brand as a family, as an industry, and not just as some talent.

My brother taught us to be great talent and great businessmen, and now what am I leaving to the next generation? What am I adding to the legacy? My addition to the legacy is branding, resuscitating our brand, keeping that brand a part of the culture, and understanding that this laughter and humor is a necessity. We can’t let anybody strip it from us because no matter what we go through, especially as Black people, we need to laugh. And the only way to do that is by diving into the arts, diving into business, diving into spirit, and just diving into goodness. That’s what we’ve always done with our brand.”

Omar Epps filmed ““Moses the Black”” right here in Chicago. When I asked him about the importance of Chicago to film, he echoed what those of us who live here already know: it is a great arts and cultural city, and its importance is paramount on a global level. He went on to share that the Chicago International Film Festival is a phenomenal institution, adding, “It’s our responsibility to support it, its members, and the community abroad.”

The auditorium was standing room only for the conversation between Omar and Marlon. It was deeply personal, funny, and emotional, with the audience leaving feeling like they truly knew Marlon Wayans the man.

Marlon spoke about meeting Omar at the age of 14 in school and how, after a rocky start, they became lifelong brothers. When Omar asked when he realized comedy could be more than just making people laugh, Marlon shared the story of doing a special called ““Good Grief”” after his mother and father passed away. In the middle of the show, he began crying so hard he couldn’t speak. The audience supported him with sustained applause, giving him the courage to finish. He went on to explain that comedy rescues us from depression and is far more important than just telling jokes.

We also learned that the Wayans family grew up “proud poor” with 10 children in the home, where they were taught that supporting family in all things is the ultimate priority. He gave the example of when Keenen left “In Living Color” because Fox was hurting his value and syndication rights. Even though the network offered more money for the rest of the family to stay, the entire family walked away in solidarity. Family loyalty came up again when discussing the new “Scary Movie”. When producers approached Marlon to do a cameo without his brothers, he refused, insisting the franchise belonged to them. “I made this movie with my brothers. This is our franchise that we created. I don’t care if I got to do all the work. I’m doing all the work with my brothers because this is our project. And so yeah, I did all the work, but still I split that money three ways because you know what? That’s the way my mama raised us. Those are my brothers, those are my teachers, those are my providers, those are my protectors.”

The conversation touched on so much more: his belief in God, the importance of being convicted in your integrity and purpose, manifesting your future, and Keenen acting as his Obi-Wan Kenobi—guiding him with advice about the industry and how you have to be more than just one thing to survive. He also expressed a heartfelt desire to play his hero, Richard Pryor, whom he considers one of the greatest artists to ever grace our planet.

One of the most touching moments that resonated deeply with the crowd was when Marlon spoke about his father’s devotion to the family and how modern communities have become fractured. Marlon reflected, “I don’t know why sometimes we choose the wrong things, but men and brothers have often been so irresponsible that it makes women so independent. If we could find that balance… my dad always had God. No matter how much my mother cursed my father out, my father knew that he had to be there for his boys because without him we would be different boys. We grew up in the hood around a lot of bad influences, and my father was not going to do that to his children, to his boys. There were many times he should have left my mother, but that to me is the purpose of God and a good man. My father was God-fearing, and no matter what, that man never left that woman that he fell in love with, that he made ten kids with. Why? Because at the end of the day, my father loved God, and my mother was his rib, and he was never going to abandon his boys, his girls, or his woman. Every time I think of the joy that they had, it’s not about the bad moments; it’s the good moments, getting to see my mother and father dance together in the back, getting to watch them hold hands every now and again, seeing them smile and celebrate us at dinner like, ‘Look at what we did.’ I think that’s why we were successful: because we saw our mother and our father stay together for a lifetime. And I think that’s so important.”

With those final words and a heartfelt thanks to the audience, the conversation concluded, and Omar and Marlon left the stage to a roaring standing ovation. An Evening with Marlon Wayans was an absolute highlight of the 30th anniversary of the Black Perspectives program and a job well done to the Chicago International Film Festival.

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky.