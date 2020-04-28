Chicago International Film Festival hosts virtual Q&A

Virtual question and answer session with “Louder Than a Bomb” documentary subject Nate Marshall, poet and featured subject of the film, and co-director Greg Jacobs.

In celebration of National Poetry Month, Siskel/Jacobs Productions is generously offering their multi-award winning, exhilarating, and moving documentary “Louder Than a Bomb” to stream for free on the film’s website.

“Louder Than a Bomb” follows four teams of supremely talented Chicago high school students who harness the ecstatic power of words as they prepare to compete in the world’s largest youth poetry slam held every year in Chicago.

Students, parents, and educators are encouraged to watch online for free and join in on Tuesday, April 28, at 4:00 p.m., for a virtual discussion, which will be live streamed via The festival’s website. Search for (Chicago film festival louder than a bomb virtual qa).

The Chicago International Film Festival has also made online study guides available for more than 100 films that have been screened as a part of its Education Program. “At a time when students and educators are working through remote learning, we wanted to make accessible our resources built up from years of education screenings of so many inspiring and thought-provoking films, so learning can continue from home,” said Mimi Plauché, Artistic Director. These study guides are available in a searchable format, along with information about where to find the films online when available, on the Chicago International Film Festival’s website: search for (Chicago film festival education study).