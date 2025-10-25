Chicago Icon Emil Jones, Jr. Celebrates 90 Years of Leadership, Legacy, and Service

Across Illinois and the nation, civic and political leaders are honoring the extraordinary life and legacy of Emil Jones, Jr., who turned 90 years old on October 18, 2025. A man whose name is synonymous with integrity, leadership, and opportunity, Jones remains one of the most consequential figures in modern Illinois politics—an architect of progress whose mentorship helped shape generations of leaders, including President Barack Obama, who has called him his “political godfather.”

Born on Chicago’s South Side on October 18, 1935, Jones rose from modest beginnings to become one of the state’s most respected and enduring public servants. His story—from sanitation worker to President of the Illinois Senate—is a testament to perseverance, vision, and the belief that government must serve the people it represents.

Jones’ career in public life began in 1973 when he was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives, where he served for a decade before moving to the Illinois Senate in 1983. Over the next 26 years, he earned a reputation as an independent-minded and progressive lawmaker, steadfast in his advocacy for fair funding in public education, justice reform, and equity for working-class families.

In 2002, after Democrats gained control of the chamber, Jones was elected President of the Illinois Senate—only the second African American to hold that position. For the next three consecutive terms (2003–2009), he became the longest-serving Senate leader of either party since the adoption of the 1970 Constitution.

As President, Jones led with conviction and results. His leadership secured a veto-proof majority in the Illinois Senate and produced landmark legislation that changed the trajectory of countless lives. Among his most notable achievements: funding the largest single increase in per-pupil spending in Illinois history; expanding healthcare for uninsured children through the All Kids Program; mandating the teaching of African American and women’s history in public schools; creating the “Ticket for the Cure” lottery initiative to fund breast cancer research; requiring videotaped interrogations in capital cases; mandating that police officers convicted of perjury in capital murder cases be permanently removed from duty; expanding equal pay protections for women and increasing the state’s minimum wage—twice; and advancing landmark racial-profiling reforms that required law enforcement to collect data on traffic stops statewide.

Beyond legislation, Jones delivered tangible investments in communities, championing projects that strengthened Chicago’s cultural and educational landscape. His advocacy helped secure funding for the Convocation Center, library, and residence hall at Chicago State University; the Media Center at City Colleges of Chicago; the DuSable Museum expansion; the Harris Theatre in Millennium Park; Muntu Dance Theatre; the Bronzeville Children’s Museum; and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Community Center.

Throughout his career, Jones mentored a new generation of public servants. Among them were Barack Obama, then a young state senator, and his son, State Senator Emil Jones III, who today continues his father’s legacy of advocacy for education, healthcare, and equity.

During a visit to Chicago, President Obama credited Jones’ steadfast support as pivotal to his own political rise. “It was Emil Jones who believed in me when few others did,” Obama once said. “He opened doors and made sure I could walk through them.” Congressman Jonathan Jackson echoed that sentiment, saying, “Emil Jones didn’t just open doors—he built them. His leadership reminds us what it means to serve with integrity, courage, and a heart for the people.”

After retiring from the Illinois Senate in 2009, Jones founded Strategic International Group, a Chicago-based business and political consulting firm. His influence extended beyond politics when Governor Pat Quinn appointed him Chairman of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority in 2011, where he oversaw the operations of Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the White Sox.

Jones has served on numerous corporate and nonprofit boards and remains an active voice in civic affairs. His professional memberships include the Knights of St. Peter Claver, Shriners, Druids, Original Forty Club, Chicago Assembly, and as a 33rd-Degree Mason. A lifelong resident of Chicago’s South Side, he is a devout member of Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church.

An alumnus of Chicago State University, Jones also attended Loop Junior College (now Harold Washington College) and Roosevelt University. He was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and received honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters from both Roosevelt and Chicago State Universities.

From sanitation worker to Senate President, Emil Jones, Jr.’s journey reflects the promise of public service as a vehicle for social change. For more than five decades, he fought for fair wages, accessible education, healthcare reform, and justice for working families.

Jones’ life is also a family legacy: he and his wife, Dr. Lorrie Rickman Jones, share four children and four grandchildren. His dedication to mentoring young leaders—whether in the legislature or community—continues to shape the moral and political fabric of Illinois.

As the city celebrates this milestone, Chicago salutes a man whose influence transcends politics. Emil Jones, Jr. stands as a beacon of what can be achieved through courage, conviction, and compassion. His story remains a living reminder that leadership, when rooted in purpose, can transform generations.

The Chicago Crusader joins the city in saluting Emil Jones, Jr. for his extraordinary leadership and lifelong dedication to public service.

Story partially contributed by Foxx Entertainment Group, Inc.