Chicago Humanities Festival announces spring slate of events

Chicago Humanities Festival is announcing a full slate of compelling virtual programs in April, including conversations with groundbreaking authors, filmmakers, and scholars. April programs include conversations with:

Victor Kassokovsky, filmmaker of the boundary-pushing animal documentary Gunda, on April 13 https://www.chicagohumanities.org/events/gunda-victor-kossakovsky/.

Joy Harjo, America’s first Native Poet Laureate, on April 14 https://www.chicagohumanities.org/events/joy-harjo-living-nations-living-words/.

Young Chicago activists, addressing how youth can lead change, on April 15 https://www.chicagohumanities.org/events/youth-leading-change/.

Heather McGhee, author of “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” on April 20 https://www.chicagohumanities.org/events/heather-mcghee-sum-us/.

Political commentators and scholars, discussing the troubles with political division, on April 21 https://www.chicagohumanities.org/events/political-division/.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Kolbert on her new book “Under a White Sky” on April 22 https://www.chicagohumanities.org/events/elizabeth-kolbert-under-white-sky/.

Other upcoming spring programs have already been announced, including a three-part series hosted by University of Chicago scholar Geoffrey Stone about Free Speech starting on March 30th and the CHF Member Book Club “Between the Lines” with authors George Saunders on April 6th and Madeleine Miller on May 18th. Many more May and June programs will be announced soon.

CHF is proud to provide a vibrant space for arts, culture, community, and connection. Check out all of their events at the website, www.ChicagoHumanities.org.