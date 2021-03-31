Chicago Humanities Festival announces spring slate of events

0
43
Chicago Humanities Festival

Chicago Humanities Festival is announcing a full slate of compelling virtual programs in April, including conversations with groundbreaking authors, filmmakers, and scholars. April programs include conversations with:

Victor Kassokovsky, filmmaker of the boundary-pushing animal documentary Gunda, on April 13 https://www.chicagohumanities.org/events/gunda-victor-kossakovsky/.

Chicago Humanities Festival, Oscar Sanchez
Oscar Sanchez, an environmental advocate and native to the south side of Chicago.

Chicago Humanities Festival, Heather McGhee, Gunda, The Sum of Us

Chicago Humanities Festival, Under a White Sky,Other upcoming spring programs have already been announced, including a three-part series hosted by University of Chicago scholar Geoffrey Stone about Free Speech starting on March 30th and the CHF Member Book Club “Between the Lines” with authors George Saunders on April 6th and Madeleine Miller on May 18th. Many more May and June programs will be announced soon.

CHF is proud to provide a vibrant space for arts, culture, community, and connection. Check out all of their events at the website, www.ChicagoHumanities.org.

Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here