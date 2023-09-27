Chicago Host Committee and Democratic National Convention Committee seek requests for proposals for owner’s representative

The Chicago Host Committee and the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) today released a request for proposals (RFP) for an Owner’s Representative to serve as an in-house expert on construction and event contracting for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. The RFP can be found on the Host Committee website, www.chicago2024.com.

The Owner’s Representative will serve as part of a larger team responsible for preparing the United Center and its surroundings for the convention. The Host Committee and the DNCC will in the coming weeks release additional Requests for Proposal for other key construction and event management vendors.

“This RFP will be the first of many to come that will help lift up local businesses across Chicago and Illinois,” said Host Committee Executive Director Christy George. “We look forward to continuing to grow our team and finding the best talent in the Midwest to put on an unforgettable convention.”

“We’re excited to be taking this first step in our outreach to local businesses,” said DNCC Executive Director Alex Hornbrook. “From the start, we made a commitment to build an inclusive and diverse Convention that ensures businesses and citizens from all over Chicago have the opportunity to participate, and this RFP process will reflect that. We’re going to be utilizing the best that Chicago and Illinois local businesses have to offer to make next year’s Convention a success.”

This RFP is just one step in the Chicago Host Committee’s and the DNCC’s outreach to local businesses. Additional RFPs related to construction and modifications happening at the United Center, the primary convention venue, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The DNCC will evaluate requests for proposals based on numerous criteria, including, but not limited to: experience, reliability, costs, relationships to Chicago and the surrounding region, participation of union labor, women, minorities and persons with disabilities.