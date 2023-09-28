Chicago historian and social media star Sherman “Dilla” Thomas to go live, in-studio on Collaboraction Radio

Join the conversation – “Everything dope about America comes from Chicago” – when Collaboraction Radio welcomes Chicago historian and social media star Sherman “Dilla” Thomas live, in-studio, this Saturday, September 30, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT on WCPT 820 FM, Chicago’s Progressive Talk.

Dilla will join Collaboraction Radio hosts Anthony Moseley, Carla Stillwell and contributor Dr. Marcus Robinson to discuss his ever-growing impact as a modern historian, cultural worker and public employee.

COLLABORACTION RADIO CO-HOST Anthony Moseley, from left, contributor Dr. Marcus Robinson, co-host Carla Stillwell and American Theatre Magazine Chicago editors Gabriela Furtado Coutinho and Jerald Raymond Pierce, post-show at WCPT on Saturday, August 26.

Listeners to Saturday’s live broadcast are encouraged to join the conversation by calling the WCPT hotline, (773) 763-9278. In addition to the live radio broadcast, audiences around the world can watch and interact with the show’s livestream on Facebook or YouTube.

If you miss the show, find Collaboraction Radio on Spotify or Apple Podcasts and catch up with what promises to be a fascinating conversation on demand.

About Sherman “Dilla” Thomas

Sherman “Dilla” Thomas

Through the power of storytelling, Dilla is helping to change the narrative locally and nationally about Chicago’s value to the world. He became a Chicago social media sensation by going viral on Tiktok. His 60-second history videos on everything Chicago have been viewed over 8 million times, and he has amassed a following of more than 150K followers across all social media platforms. He has been featured on all manner of Chicago media and has also appeared nationally on both The Today Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Dilla is a proud lifelong resident of Chicago’s South Side. He lives by the saying that, “everything dope about America comes from Chicago.”

Dilla has been named 2022 Chicago Tourism Ambassador of the Year by Choose Chicago, the tourism agency of the city. He is a recipient of the prestigious Chicago Public Library Foundation’s 21st Century Award, as well as a Studs Terkel Uplifting Voices recipient.

Dilla was voted 2021 best Chicago Twitter and best Chicago Tiktok pages by the Chicago Reader. He has presented Chicago history lessons and lectures to institutions such as the University of Chicago, LaSalle University (PA), Northwestern University, and a number of partners of the Chicago Community Colleges network.

He has also given lessons to corporate groups such as: Meta (Facebook); Microsoft; Google; Stork; Shriver Center of Poverty Law; & Chicago Cares. Dilla most recently represented Chicago in Amsterdam for Bloomberg’s City Labs. He is a member of the Black Chicago History Initiative Steering Committee and a proud partner of the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Fire.

For more information about Dilla’s cultural bus tours, visit chicagomahogany.com.