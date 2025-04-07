Chicago High School Baseball Classic Returns April 12 at Ozinga Field

We invite your outlet to cover this inspiring event that celebrates youth baseball, community pride, and the rich talent within Chicago Public Schools.

This year’s Classic will showcase four premier CPS programs:

Lane Tech

Ogden International

Kenwood Academy

Simeon Career Academy

They’ll face off against top competition from across the region, including Homewood-Flossmoor and Rich Township High School, in a full day of baseball, community engagement, and cultural celebration.

📅 Event Details:

What: Chicago High School Baseball Classic

When: Saturday, April 12, 2025 – First game starts at 11:00 AM

Where: Ozinga Field – 14011 Kenton Ave, Crestwood, IL

Who: Illinois Public Schools

Highlights:

Ceremonial first pitches by local leaders & elected officials

Student-athlete showcases

Media availability with coaches, players, and organizers

Black Baseball Media is committed to amplifying representation, opportunity, and storytelling within the game — and this Classic is one of our premier platforms for doing just that.